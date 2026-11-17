MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) AO World interim results preview: can strong growth and higher margins continue?

AO World reports interim results on 24 November. Here's what investors should watch across revenue growth, margin progress, the Jessops acquisition and the Christmas trading outlook.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-17T13:09:56+0000 AO World interim results preview: can strong growth and higher margins continue?

AO World is expected to report continued revenue and profit growth when it publishes its interim results on 24 November, with investors looking for evidence that the electricals retailer remains on track to deliver further margin expansion despite a tougher second half.

AO World is due to publish its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2026 on Tuesday 24 November. The results follow a strong pre-close trading update in September, when the online electricals retailer said first-half revenue was expected to rise 5.5% year-on-year and profit before tax by more than 20% to around £21.5 million.

The figures will give investors their first detailed look at how AO has performed during the first half of its new financial year and, importantly, whether the company is making progress towards its longer-term ambition of achieving a profit-before-tax margin of more than 5%.

Those looking to invest in AO World can do so through IG Invest or our share dealing service, while traders can access the share price via spread betting or CFD trading.

H1 growth expected to remain strong

AO's performance in the first half appears to have remained resilient despite what management described as a sluggish UK retail environment. Group revenue is expected to have increased by 5.5%, while profit before tax is forecast to have risen by more than 20% to approximately £21.5 million.

That combination of relatively modest revenue growth and significantly faster profit growth highlights the operational leverage within the business. AO has been working to improve its proposition, increase customer engagement and extract greater efficiency from its operations, allowing profit to grow faster than sales.

The company has also continued to invest in its membership proposition. Management said it had provided more than £29 million of discounts to members during the first half, highlighting the importance of customer loyalty and repeat purchasing to its strategy.

The interim results will therefore be closely watched for evidence that these initiatives are translating into higher margins rather than simply supporting sales growth.

Full-year guidance remains the bigger question

Although the first-half performance looks encouraging, AO has already warned that the stronger H1 profit performance should not automatically be extrapolated into the second half.

The company left its full-year profit expectations unchanged following the September trading update, pointing to planned strategic investments, including its enterprise resource planning programme, as well as a more challenging comparative period in the second half.

Current expectations are for full-year profit before tax of roughly £54–55 million, compared with £50.5 million in FY26. That implies further growth, but at a considerably slower rate than that expected during the first half.

This makes the management outlook on 24 November particularly important. Investors will want reassurance that the tougher second-half comparison is already reflected in guidance and that AO is not seeing a deterioration in underlying consumer demand.

Jessops adds another growth opportunity

The interim results will also be the first set of financial results since AO completed its acquisition of Jessops, the specialist photography retailer.

AO said the acquisition was funded from existing cash resources and fits its strategy of buying and building category expertise. Jessops gives the group exposure to cameras and optical technology, while its Camera Jungle recommerce operation complements AO's existing musicMagpie business.

For now, the financial contribution from Jessops is unlikely to be the main driver of the interim numbers. Instead, investors will be interested in how management plans to use AO's scale, customer traffic and operational expertise to expand the business.

The acquisition also broadens AO's proposition beyond its traditional strength in domestic appliances and could provide another source of growth as the group seeks to increase its share of customers' overall electrical spending.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess shares in retail businesses where acquisition-led growth and margin expansion are both central to the investment case, our resources on investing for beginners cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

Cash generation remains a strength

AO's balance sheet is another important part of the investment case. The company expects to have more than £200 million of liquidity headroom following the £10 million dividend paid in June and completion of half of its ongoing £10 million share buyback programme.

That financial flexibility gives AO scope to continue investing in the business while also returning capital to shareholders.

It follows a strong FY26, when the company generated £66.4 million of free cash flow and ended the year with net funds of £16.4 million. The group also returned £20 million to shareholders through a special dividend and share buyback.

Can AO reach its 5% margin target?

Perhaps the most important issue for investors is whether AO is moving towards its stated ambition of achieving a profit-before-tax margin above 5%.

The group has already demonstrated that profit can grow faster than revenue, and management has pointed to further growth and efficiency initiatives as the route towards the target.

However, achieving that milestone will depend on more than sales growth. AO will need to maintain gross margins, control operating costs and extract efficiencies from its growing customer base and expanded product offering.

The November results should therefore be judged not simply on whether revenue and profit beat expectations, but on the quality of that growth and the company's confidence in delivering further margin expansion.

Christmas trading will be crucial

The interim results arrive just as AO enters one of the most important periods of its financial year. Management has said it is heading into peak trading with confidence and momentum, but the second half also provides a tougher comparison.

The key question for investors will be whether AO can maintain its recent growth trajectory through the crucial Christmas and New Year period while absorbing its planned investment programme.

If revenue growth remains resilient, margins continue to expand and the Jessops acquisition begins to add to the group's growth potential, AO could strengthen the case for a sustained improvement in profitability.

Conversely, weaker consumer demand or heavier promotional activity could make the company's 5% margin ambition harder to achieve.

With H1 revenue expected to rise 5.5% and profit by more than 20%, the starting point is encouraging. The 24 November interim results will now show whether AO World can turn that strong first-half momentum into a convincing second-half performance.

AO World technical analysis and analyst ratings

The AO World share price – year-to-date down around 16% - has been sideways trading between its March-to-April 82.5p-to-103.4p extremes for the past six months. The share is forming a large triangle, the break out of which may determine the medium-term trend.

AO World weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

A rise and daily chart close above the 9 November high at 96.3p is needed for a bullish breakout to occur. In this scenario a move to above the June peak at 102.8p towards the late February-to-April highs at 103.4p-to-104.0p might ensue.

If, however, a fall through and daily chart close below the September low at 85.0p were to be seen, the odds would favour not just a fall through the 82.5p April low put probably towards the June 2023-to-November 2023 lows at 78.2p-to-77.2p.

AO World daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

Analysts rate AO World as a 'buy' with a mean long-term target at 139.0p, around 52% above its current share price (as of 17 November 2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks has a Smart Score of '5 Neutral' but a 'buy' recommendation for AO World.

Source: TipRanks How to invest in AO World sharesDo your research on AO World, the interim results on 24 November and the key metrics to watch across margins, cash generation and the Jessops integrationDownload IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for AO World (AO.) in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

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