MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Jordanian, Belgian and Luxembourg companies explored opportunities for joint investment projects and expanded cooperation in trade, services, infrastructure and technology during a business meeting organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in cooperation with the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, brought together a visiting business delegation and representatives of Jordanian companies to discuss potential partnerships across several economic sectors.

Wael Shuqairat, head of the JCC Management Committee, stressed the importance of expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation between Jordan, Belgium and Luxembourg and strengthening private sector partnerships to capitalize on available opportunities.

He said Jordan offers promising investment prospects, supported by its strategic location, stability, extensive trade relations and skilled workforce, as well as its potential to serve as a gateway to regional markets.

Shuqairat emphasized that the JCC, as the umbrella organization representing the Kingdom's chambers of commerce and commercial and service sectors, is committed to expanding its international partnerships in line with the Economic Modernization Vision. He said stronger private sector cooperation could stimulate economic growth and generate new business and investment opportunities.

Shuqairat noted that the Belgian delegation's visit comes ahead of the Jordan–EU Investment Conference, scheduled for Thursday at the Dead Sea under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He described the conference as an opportunity to open new avenues for economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and EU member states.

Shuqairat expressed hope that Belgian companies and investors would participate actively in the conference, explore the investment opportunities to be presented and establish new partnerships with Jordanian businesses.

He highlighted the diversity of sectors represented by the visiting delegation, including investment, legal services, consulting, construction, infrastructure, logistics, digital education, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, finance and innovation. This diversity, he said, provides a foundation for practical partnerships with Jordanian companies, particularly in projects aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision.

Shuqairat called for moving beyond exchanging information and identifying opportunities toward direct cooperation and the implementation of joint projects that serve mutual interests.

He said bilateral business meetings could help Jordanian, Belgian and Luxembourg companies identify commercial and investment opportunities, exchange expertise and establish sustainable business relationships.

He also commended the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce for its cooperation in organizing the meeting, reaffirming the JCC's readiness to follow up on emerging opportunities and facilitate communication between the business communities.

Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Gianmarco Rizzo stressed the meeting's importance in strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations and expanding cooperation between Jordanian and Belgian businesses.

He praised the JCC's efforts to facilitate direct engagement between companies and expressed appreciation for its organization of the meeting and reception of the visiting delegation.

Philippe Dessoy, president of the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, said the meeting provided an opportunity to explore new trade and investment prospects and establish sustainable partnerships between Jordanian companies and their Belgian and Luxembourg counterparts. He thanked the JCC for its cooperation and commitment to strengthening relations between the business communities.

The chamber's Secretary-General, Qaisar Hijazeen, emphasized the value of bilateral meetings in enabling companies to identify business opportunities, exchange expertise and explore potential areas of cooperation.

He also commended the JCC for providing an environment conducive to direct engagement among participating companies.

Representatives of Jordanian companies operating in various commercial, service and investment sectors joined the Belgian and Luxembourg delegation for business-to-business (B2B) meetings aimed at identifying opportunities for cooperation and joint ventures.

Discussions covered investment, legal services, engineering consulting, project management, construction, infrastructure, logistics, specialized transport, digital education, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, financial services and innovation.

The meetings sought to facilitate direct communication between companies, improve understanding of market needs and available business opportunities, and explore prospects for developing trade and investment relationships.

Participants also discussed opportunities to establish joint projects and exchange expertise, with the aim of strengthening the private sector's contribution to economic relations between Jordan, Belgium and Luxembourg.

//Petra// AJ