MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) --Jordan-EU Investment Conference offers an opportunity to attract European investment to Aqaba's transport, logistics, industry, tourism, and energy sectors, Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) board member Salah Bitar said.

In press remarks on Tuesday, Bitar urged officials and businesses to build on the conference's outcomes by promoting specific, viable projects, providing investors with clear information on opportunities, procedures, and incentives, and strengthening coordination between relevant authorities and the private sector.

He pointed out Aqaba's role as Jordan's only maritime gateway, together with its location and infrastructure, positioned it to connect regional and international markets.

The conference could highlight the Aqaba Special Economic Zone's investment incentives and opportunities for joint ventures with European companies, particularly in export-oriented industries, maritime services, warehousing, re-export activities, renewable energy, and marine tourism, he pointed out.

Bitar said European expertise in port development, economic zone management, logistics, and industrial technology could support partnerships to transfer knowledge and technology, upgrade infrastructure and services, and improve operational efficiency in Aqaba.

On its impact, he noted that such investment could create jobs, expand exports, diversify production, and strengthen Jordan's links with European and global markets.

He said the association seeks to develop economic and investment partnerships with Europe by connecting businesses and investors directly and encouraging joint ventures, adding that these partnerships could support Aqaba's development and its contribution to Jordan's economic growth.

//Petra// AO