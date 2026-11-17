MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat on Tuesday approved proceeding with compensation procedures for farmers affected by adverse weather across Jordan in October.

Khreisat said the decision aims to ease the financial burden and losses sustained by affected farmers, helping them resume operations and maintain agricultural production. He added that reducing the impact of climate-related risks supports sustainable agricultural production and national food security.

The decision, made in accordance with approved rules and instructions, came as Khreisat chaired a meeting of the Agricultural Risk Management Fund's management committee. The committee discussed the fund's operations, resource management, and applications for compensation under the relevant legislation and instructions.

The minister also highlighted the fund's role in helping farmers cope with emergencies and risks affecting production, strengthening their resilience and economic stability, and supporting the continuity of agricultural activity.

//Petra// HA