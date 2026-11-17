France Takes Apple to Court Over iPhone Repair Restrictions
(MENAFN) Apple is set to stand trial in France in June 2027 over allegations that its iPhone repair policies restrict independent servicing and contribute to planned obsolescence, following a legal complaint by a consumer advocacy group.
The Paris prosecutor's office has decided to move forward with proceedings against the US technology giant over practices allegedly limiting the repair and refurbishment of iPhones outside its authorized service network, according to Halte à l'obsolescence programmee (HOP), a French organization campaigning against planned obsolescence.
The legal action covers 24 iPhone models and stems from a complaint submitted by HOP on Dec. 7, 2022.
A preliminary hearing aimed at establishing the trial timetable is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2027. Court proceedings are expected to span several days in June, the association said Tuesday.
The allegations center on a process known as "serialization," which connects the serial numbers of individual components, including screens, batteries and cameras, to a specific iPhone.
HOP claims the system can trigger technical problems when independent repair specialists replace components, even if they use genuine Apple parts that have not received the company's software authorization.
According to the association, these restrictions could undermine independent repair services and reduce consumers' ability to fix their devices without relying on Apple's authorized network.
HOP acknowledged that Apple had introduced measures since 2022 aimed at easing serialization restrictions on newer iPhone models and enabling certain third-party repairs to receive software validation.
However, the group cautioned that the practical impact of these changes has yet to be established and will need to be assessed over time.
The Paris prosecutor's office has decided to move forward with proceedings against the US technology giant over practices allegedly limiting the repair and refurbishment of iPhones outside its authorized service network, according to Halte à l'obsolescence programmee (HOP), a French organization campaigning against planned obsolescence.
The legal action covers 24 iPhone models and stems from a complaint submitted by HOP on Dec. 7, 2022.
A preliminary hearing aimed at establishing the trial timetable is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2027. Court proceedings are expected to span several days in June, the association said Tuesday.
The allegations center on a process known as "serialization," which connects the serial numbers of individual components, including screens, batteries and cameras, to a specific iPhone.
HOP claims the system can trigger technical problems when independent repair specialists replace components, even if they use genuine Apple parts that have not received the company's software authorization.
According to the association, these restrictions could undermine independent repair services and reduce consumers' ability to fix their devices without relying on Apple's authorized network.
HOP acknowledged that Apple had introduced measures since 2022 aimed at easing serialization restrictions on newer iPhone models and enabling certain third-party repairs to receive software validation.
However, the group cautioned that the practical impact of these changes has yet to be established and will need to be assessed over time.
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