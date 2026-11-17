MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Mohmand District Landowners Association has accused some Agriculture Department officials of alleged irregularities in agricultural subsidies, withdrawing millions of rupees from farmers' bank accounts and providing substandard machinery. The association has urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to take action.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, association chairman Gulab Sher said that deserving landowners had been deprived of government subsidies, while preferred individuals were allegedly favoured in projects involving land levelling, solarisation, water tanks and tube wells.

He alleged that some officials had kept the cheque books of illiterate landowners and were withdrawing millions of rupees from their accounts in exchange for running tractors for just a few hours to level their fields.

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He further claimed that landowners were being supplied with faulty machinery at inflated prices through companies of the officials' choice.

According to Gulab Sher, the association submitted complaints to the Agriculture Secretary at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, along with evidence of alleged corruption. However, he claimed that the complaints went missing and no action was taken.

He urged Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to order an investigation, take action against officials allegedly involved in withdrawing money and awarding subsidies to undeserving individuals, and ensure the recovery of funds for affected landowners.