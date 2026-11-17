MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent in The Hague, the company, based in Arnhem, withdrew from the legal proceedings after the Honorary Consul published information about the activities of its subsidiary on the Russian market and called on it to cease operations there.

In a comment to Ukrinform, the consul stressed that“companies that do business with Russia or operate on its territory are financing Putin's war machine. This is absolutely unacceptable. We will identify all such companies. They will not be able to hide, and we will hold them accountable! Ukraine cannot be deceived - not from Arnhem, not from a courtroom in Amsterdam, nor from anywhere else they may try to hide. We will name them and demand accountability. I honour the defenders. It is the least I can do for the brave women and men who are fighting.”

He also said that the company had not dared to proceed with a public court hearing and was now explaining its withdrawal by claiming that the case was supposedly too complex for expedited proceedings. At the same time, he said, the company's lawyers had not ruled out the possibility of bringing a new, full-scale lawsuit against him.

“Do not be misled: this is an outright intimidation tactic on their part,” the Honorary Consul said.

According to him, the lawsuit was prompted by his social media posts.

“Why did such panic break out in Arnhem? In September, I posted a call on my social media accounts urging Dutch companies to withdraw from a trade fair for the agricultural sector in Moscow. There can be no business as usual during a war,” the Honorary Consul said.

The Honorary Consul cited four facts which, he said, indicated that the company continued operating on the Russian market and maintained ties with local businesses.

In particular, he said that the Russian subsidiary held a certificate recognizing it as an official supplier to Gazprom Neft, a Russian state-owned company. He also claimed that the management in Arnhem controlled production through a joint venture in China, from which electric motors were supplied to Russia.

Ukraine, Netherlands developing projects to intercept ballistic missiles

He said that, before withdrawing the lawsuit, the company had demanded that he delete his posts, publish a retraction that would remain prominently displayed for six months, and pay a penalty of EUR 10,000 for each day of non-compliance. He described these demands as an example of a strategic lawsuit aimed at suppressing public criticism.

The Honorary Consul also called on members of the Dutch House of Representatives to ensure strict enforcement of sanctions and halt supplies to Russia of goods that could be used by its military-industrial complex, including industrial electric motors.

According to Dirven, Dutch company Omec Motors owns a 60 per cent stake in Russia's Omec Motors RUS, which operates in the electric motor manufacturing sector.

He separately urged the company's management in Arnhem to take responsibility, close its sales office in Russia and stop supplying products through its joint venture in China. Dirven said that the Russian director of Omec Motots RUS states that the company is needed in the military-industrial complex in the production of drones, have opened an international trading company in Turkey and that a representative office of them is being formed now to work with Iran. These statements raised big red flags with Dirven who called upon Peja Group to stop doing business with and in Russia.

It is worth noting that many Ukrainian veterans gathered in Amsterdam to show their support for the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Netherlands. They included service members who had lost limbs as a result of combat injuries.

“I came to court today as a Ukrainian serviceman who has experienced war and knows very well the price of the struggle for Ukraine's freedom. I am outraged that Peja Group continues to do business in Russia and supply components for drones used to attack Ukrainian cities and civilians. I am convinced that European businesses bear not only economic but also moral responsibility for their decisions. It is impossible to profess European values while making money through cooperation with an aggressor state whose weapons are killing Ukrainians. I am here today to support Ukraine, demand accountability from businesses and remind everyone that there is no neutral position when war and human lives are at stake,” said veteran Oleh Smorchkov.

Photos provided by the rally participants