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The Pentagon discontinued weekly intelligence and operational briefings on Russia's war against Ukraine shortly after Pete Hegseth assumed office as US Secretary of Defense, according to a November 15 report by The Atlantic, citing sources familiar with the matter.

During the Biden administration, the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), a US Army unit based in Europe, provided regular weekly assessments of battlefield developments to Pentagon leadership.

However, according to the magazine, the briefings were halted following Hegseth's appointment, alongside a substantial reduction in US military assistance to Kyiv.

The report also described a shift in Washington's approach to Ukraine following the February 2025 confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The meeting reportedly signaled a change in how Ukraine was viewed within the Trump administration, with officials increasingly treating Kyiv as a recipient of assistance rather than a strategic partner.

"At the Pentagon, Hegseth didn't want to hear the word 'Ukraine,'" a senior Ukrainian official told The Atlantic journalist Simon Shuster.

US military personnel stationed in Europe reportedly encountered similar attitudes when attempting to raise Ukraine-related matters with Pentagon officials.

"If you brought up Ukraine at the Pentagon, you were lucky to get even a contemptuous smirk," one American officer told the publication.

The revelations follow earlier reports of delays in US authorization procedures affecting the transfer of American-made air defense equipment to Ukraine.

On October 20, The Washington Post reported that Hegseth had not approved the transfer of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles from European countries to Ukraine, although he had not formally rejected the requests.

Under US arms export regulations, Washington retains authority over the re-export of American-manufactured weapons, meaning allied countries must obtain US approval before transferring such equipment to third parties.

On October 25, Zelenskyy stated that previously agreed deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles from European partners were being blocked.

The Ukrainian president also identified the supply of Patriot missiles as one of three conditions for suspending Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries.

In a separate interview with Bloomberg, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was receiving approximately 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month, roughly one-quarter of the monthly volume supplied during the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, on November 13, two sources told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu that Ukraine's request for a license to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles remained stalled at the Pentagon.

According to those sources, further processing of the required documentation was being delayed at the level of Michael Duffy, the US undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

The reports raise questions about the status of US military assistance to Ukraine and the administrative procedures governing the transfer and production of critical air defense systems.