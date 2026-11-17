MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (NNN) -- Malaysia's rich cultural and culinary heritage was showcased in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during Kenduri: A Malaysian Gastronomic Experience, a culinary diplomacy initiative held from Nov 9 to Nov 16.

Hosted by the Embassy of Malaysia in Addis Ababa in collaboration with Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa, Malaysian sous chef from Hyatt Place Johor Bahru Paradigm Mall, Chef Muhamad Hanafiah Adnan, was invited to Ethiopia as the guest chef.

In a statement to Bernama, the embassy said the inaugural event served as a vibrant cultural exchange platform for local strategic partners, prominent Ethiopian influencers, and members of the Malaysian diaspora, allowing locals and expats alike to bond over diverse Malaysian flavours.

On the menu was a broad selection of Malaysian street food and heritage delicacies from the Malay, Chinese, Peranakan (Nyonya), Indian-Muslim, and Bornean indigenous culinary traditions.

On the evening of Nov 15, the event featured a special highlight dedicated to heads of mission and members of the diplomatic corps based in the Ethiopian capital.

During this diplomatic reception, guests were introduced to the concept of a kenduri – a traditional Malaysian gathering that goes beyond dining to symbolise unity, community, hospitality, and shared celebration.

Guests were also entertained with a joget dance performance by Ethiopian youths dressed in Malaysian traditional outfits, and feasted on popular Malaysian delicacies and desserts.

Embassy of Malaysia Chargé d'Affaires ad interim Mohd Afandi Abu Bakar noted that the week-long event served as an opportunity to extend the warmth of Malaysian hospitality to the world.

“By bringing the authentic, uncompromising taste of Malaysia to the Horn of Africa, the embassy successfully bridged cultural divides and strengthened bilateral goodwill through the universal language of food,” he added.

--NNN