Mindware Partners with DECE Software to Strengthen Data-Centric Security Across MENA
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 17th November, 2026: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, partners with DECE Software to bring the company’s proprietary GEODI AI-Driven Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform to the Middle East and North Africa.
As data protection laws tighten across the MENA, organizations need faster ways to identify and protect sensitive data. They also need clear visibility into who can access it.
The partnership comes as data protection across the region moves from policy to enforcement, with growing regulatory emphasis on data residency. For security teams, this makes two questions increasingly urgent: where does our sensitive data reside, and what types of sensitive information do we hold?
The platform is built to answer these questions. It uses AI to find, discover and classify sensitive data across files, email and databases, then helps teams to mask, protect and remediate it. Because it runs fully on-premises, it suits government, banking, healthcare, telecom and defense organizations that must keep their data in-organization.
“Organizations need to understand where sensitive data resides before they can protect it effectively. GEODI DSPM brings discovery, classification and remediation together to help teams act on that understanding. Working with Mindware, we aim to make these capabilities more accessible to organizations across MENA, supported by local expertise and partner enablement,” said Serdar Ak, CEO, DECE Software.
Mindware will take the solution to market through its network of more than 7,500 channel partners across the MEA region, backed by local pre-sales, technical support and enablement programs. In the coming months, the two companies will roll out joint partner training and certification, proof-of-concept projects, and a series of webinars and field events across the region.
“Our partnership with DECE Software is about helping organizations turn data visibility into practical protection. By combining this technology with our regional partner network, technical support and enablement programs, we aim to help customers strengthen their data security and give partners the tools to address their customers’ needs,” said Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President Gulf & East Africa, Mindware.
Discover how GEODI can help protect your organization’s sensitive data. Contact Mindware to get started, or request a demo at
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As data protection laws tighten across the MENA, organizations need faster ways to identify and protect sensitive data. They also need clear visibility into who can access it.
The partnership comes as data protection across the region moves from policy to enforcement, with growing regulatory emphasis on data residency. For security teams, this makes two questions increasingly urgent: where does our sensitive data reside, and what types of sensitive information do we hold?
The platform is built to answer these questions. It uses AI to find, discover and classify sensitive data across files, email and databases, then helps teams to mask, protect and remediate it. Because it runs fully on-premises, it suits government, banking, healthcare, telecom and defense organizations that must keep their data in-organization.
“Organizations need to understand where sensitive data resides before they can protect it effectively. GEODI DSPM brings discovery, classification and remediation together to help teams act on that understanding. Working with Mindware, we aim to make these capabilities more accessible to organizations across MENA, supported by local expertise and partner enablement,” said Serdar Ak, CEO, DECE Software.
Mindware will take the solution to market through its network of more than 7,500 channel partners across the MEA region, backed by local pre-sales, technical support and enablement programs. In the coming months, the two companies will roll out joint partner training and certification, proof-of-concept projects, and a series of webinars and field events across the region.
“Our partnership with DECE Software is about helping organizations turn data visibility into practical protection. By combining this technology with our regional partner network, technical support and enablement programs, we aim to help customers strengthen their data security and give partners the tools to address their customers’ needs,” said Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President Gulf & East Africa, Mindware.
Discover how GEODI can help protect your organization’s sensitive data. Contact Mindware to get started, or request a demo at
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