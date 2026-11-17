SpendRails appoints Ilex Content Strategies as global marketing and communications agency of record
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The financial control platform for AI usage-based spending selects Ilex to deliver brand development, messaging, sales enablement and international media relations
London, UK, XX November 2026 – SpendRails, a start-up giving enterprises greater financial control over usage-based AI spending, has appointed Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing and communications agency, as its agency of record. Ilex will support SpendRails as it establishes its presence in the enterprise AI market, delivering brand and website development, strategic messaging, content creation, sales enablement and Borderless PR to build awareness and accelerate international growth.
SpendRails enables enterprises to control AI spend by setting financial limits across people, teams, agents, applications, projects and customers. The platform sits between an organisation’s infrastructure, and the AI models it uses, applying budgets and cost attribution to every AI request. Enterprises can deploy SpendRails within their own cloud environment or data centre, giving them greater visibility into AI spending while maintaining control over costs as adoption grows.
“It’s great to be working with the team at Ilex Content Strategies again. SpendRails addresses a critical need that businesses have largely overlooked in the race to adopt and scale AI. Organisations want to unlock the efficiencies AI promises, but they also need to understand and control what they’re spending,” said Ellen Velickovska, Co-founder and CEO at SpendRails. “Ilex will play an integral role in bringing our message to international markets, helping us show businesses how they can give teams the freedom to adopt and expand AI while maintaining clear financial boundaries and understanding the drivers of their AI expenditure.”
Ilex will work closely with SpendRails’ leadership team to establish its market positioning and build visibility among enterprise technology and business audiences. Through its Borderless PR model, Ilex will deliver consistent strategic communications across priority international markets, without the need for multiple local agencies.
“It’s great to be working with Ellen again as she launches her next technology business. SpendRails addresses an important challenge in the current AI landscape, where businesses face growing pressure to adopt and scale AI while managing the associated costs,” said Matthew Whalley, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies. “The businesses that use AI most cost-effectively will be the ones that achieve the fastest return on investment and protect their margins. SpendRails tackles an obvious but often overlooked challenge in enterprise AI adoption, and we’re excited to help bring its proposition to international markets.”
Founded in 2012, Ilex Content Strategies works with telecoms, cloud, cybersecurity, data centre and digital infrastructure organisations at key moments of growth, repositioning and market expansion. Its clients range from fast-growing regional specialists to billion-dollar global enterprises. It enables organisations to build credibility, visibility and sustained momentum through strategic communications that ultimately drive sales.
ENDS
About Ilex Content Strategies
Ilex Content Strategies is a global B2B marketing and communications consultancy built for the technology and telecommunications sector. The full-service agency delivers Borderless PR, strategic consultancy, content creation, sales enablement, and video and digital services for organisations ranging from start-ups to billion-dollar global businesses across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.
Ilex combines deep industry knowledge with an editorial approach to help clients communicate innovation clearly, build trust, and accelerate growth.
Innovation demands communication.
About SpendRails
SpendRails is an enterprise technology company helping organisations scale artificial intelligence with greater financial control, visibility and accountability. Its platform provides a financial control layer for usage-based AI spending, enabling businesses to set budgets, monitor consumption and manage costs across teams, applications, AI agents and projects.
Designed to work across leading AI providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Amazon Bedrock and Microsoft Azure, SpendRails helps organisations prevent unexpected costs, protect API credentials and maintain control over AI expenditure without slowing innovation.
By bridging the gap between finance and technology, SpendRails empowers businesses to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining financial oversight and protecting profitability.
For more information, visit
London, UK, XX November 2026 – SpendRails, a start-up giving enterprises greater financial control over usage-based AI spending, has appointed Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing and communications agency, as its agency of record. Ilex will support SpendRails as it establishes its presence in the enterprise AI market, delivering brand and website development, strategic messaging, content creation, sales enablement and Borderless PR to build awareness and accelerate international growth.
SpendRails enables enterprises to control AI spend by setting financial limits across people, teams, agents, applications, projects and customers. The platform sits between an organisation’s infrastructure, and the AI models it uses, applying budgets and cost attribution to every AI request. Enterprises can deploy SpendRails within their own cloud environment or data centre, giving them greater visibility into AI spending while maintaining control over costs as adoption grows.
“It’s great to be working with the team at Ilex Content Strategies again. SpendRails addresses a critical need that businesses have largely overlooked in the race to adopt and scale AI. Organisations want to unlock the efficiencies AI promises, but they also need to understand and control what they’re spending,” said Ellen Velickovska, Co-founder and CEO at SpendRails. “Ilex will play an integral role in bringing our message to international markets, helping us show businesses how they can give teams the freedom to adopt and expand AI while maintaining clear financial boundaries and understanding the drivers of their AI expenditure.”
Ilex will work closely with SpendRails’ leadership team to establish its market positioning and build visibility among enterprise technology and business audiences. Through its Borderless PR model, Ilex will deliver consistent strategic communications across priority international markets, without the need for multiple local agencies.
“It’s great to be working with Ellen again as she launches her next technology business. SpendRails addresses an important challenge in the current AI landscape, where businesses face growing pressure to adopt and scale AI while managing the associated costs,” said Matthew Whalley, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies. “The businesses that use AI most cost-effectively will be the ones that achieve the fastest return on investment and protect their margins. SpendRails tackles an obvious but often overlooked challenge in enterprise AI adoption, and we’re excited to help bring its proposition to international markets.”
Founded in 2012, Ilex Content Strategies works with telecoms, cloud, cybersecurity, data centre and digital infrastructure organisations at key moments of growth, repositioning and market expansion. Its clients range from fast-growing regional specialists to billion-dollar global enterprises. It enables organisations to build credibility, visibility and sustained momentum through strategic communications that ultimately drive sales.
ENDS
About Ilex Content Strategies
Ilex Content Strategies is a global B2B marketing and communications consultancy built for the technology and telecommunications sector. The full-service agency delivers Borderless PR, strategic consultancy, content creation, sales enablement, and video and digital services for organisations ranging from start-ups to billion-dollar global businesses across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.
Ilex combines deep industry knowledge with an editorial approach to help clients communicate innovation clearly, build trust, and accelerate growth.
Innovation demands communication.
About SpendRails
SpendRails is an enterprise technology company helping organisations scale artificial intelligence with greater financial control, visibility and accountability. Its platform provides a financial control layer for usage-based AI spending, enabling businesses to set budgets, monitor consumption and manage costs across teams, applications, AI agents and projects.
Designed to work across leading AI providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Amazon Bedrock and Microsoft Azure, SpendRails helps organisations prevent unexpected costs, protect API credentials and maintain control over AI expenditure without slowing innovation.
By bridging the gap between finance and technology, SpendRails empowers businesses to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining financial oversight and protecting profitability.
For more information, visit
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