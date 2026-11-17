Trump Endorses Nvidia’s New National Security Oversight Plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has endorsed Nvidia’s decision to create a national security and export control oversight committee, describing the initiative as “a good idea.”
Speaking to reporters before a Quad meeting, Trump was asked whether he had discussed the committee with the chipmaker. He welcomed the move but did not confirm whether any direct communication had taken place.
“It’s a good idea. Great company,” he said.
Trump also faced questions on several other issues, including technology service disruptions, the reported accidental disclosure of his tax records by Deutsche Bank, and his planned discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Addressing outages affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and other organizations, Trump sought to downplay their significance.
“It’s life when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen,” he said.
He similarly dismissed concerns that the disruptions could affect Thanksgiving travel, assuring the public that there was no cause for alarm.
“No, not at all. People are safe,” he said.
When questioned about reports that Deutsche Bank had inadvertently exposed his tax records, Trump initially pointed to the amount he had paid in taxes.
“I paid a lot of tax.”
Asked whether he was upset with the bank over the reported disclosure, he responded: “It’s illegal for them to do it.”
Turning to relations with China, Trump played down apparent differences between his commerce and treasury secretaries regarding the administration's strategy toward Beijing.
“It’s two opinions. It’s two lines of thought. They handled it very well,” he said.
“I look forward to being in China. We have some very important things to discuss.”
Trump further claimed that the United States would close the gap with China in rare earth production within 10 months, although he offered no supporting details or explanation for the projected timeline.
Speaking to reporters before a Quad meeting, Trump was asked whether he had discussed the committee with the chipmaker. He welcomed the move but did not confirm whether any direct communication had taken place.
“It’s a good idea. Great company,” he said.
Trump also faced questions on several other issues, including technology service disruptions, the reported accidental disclosure of his tax records by Deutsche Bank, and his planned discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Addressing outages affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and other organizations, Trump sought to downplay their significance.
“It’s life when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen,” he said.
He similarly dismissed concerns that the disruptions could affect Thanksgiving travel, assuring the public that there was no cause for alarm.
“No, not at all. People are safe,” he said.
When questioned about reports that Deutsche Bank had inadvertently exposed his tax records, Trump initially pointed to the amount he had paid in taxes.
“I paid a lot of tax.”
Asked whether he was upset with the bank over the reported disclosure, he responded: “It’s illegal for them to do it.”
Turning to relations with China, Trump played down apparent differences between his commerce and treasury secretaries regarding the administration's strategy toward Beijing.
“It’s two opinions. It’s two lines of thought. They handled it very well,” he said.
“I look forward to being in China. We have some very important things to discuss.”
Trump further claimed that the United States would close the gap with China in rare earth production within 10 months, although he offered no supporting details or explanation for the projected timeline.
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