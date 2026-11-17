Iran Advocates For Strengthening Cooperation Among Regional Countries Minister
The Iranian minister emphasized the importance of comprehensive efforts by regional nations to advance their shared interests.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on recent regional developments, particularly the actions taken by the US against Iran. The Iranian minister briefed the Sultan of Oman on Iran's diplomatic initiative aimed at bringing an end to the war.
Welcoming Oman's efforts as a mediator, the Iranian minister noted that Iran has always remained committed to utilizing diplomacy, while simultaneously taking firm steps to defend its territorial integrity and national interests.
Meanwhile, Al Said highlighted the significance of the historical relations between Oman and Iran, and commended Iran's responsible stance regarding peace and stability in the region.
He noted the importance of continued consultations among regional countries to prevent an escalation of tension in the current dangerous situation.
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