Iran Refers Khamenei Death Case Involving 159 Individuals To Court
Kazemi noted that the criminal case concerns the deaths of Khamenei, his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchild and son-in-law.
He added that both civil and criminal legal measures had been taken as part of the proceedings.
On February 28, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family died as a result of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran. Some time later, the Assembly of Experts elected his son, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran's new Supreme Leader.
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