MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A criminal case involving 92 U.S. citizens and 67 Israeli citizens in connection with the deaths of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family has been referred to court, Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Ali Kazemi said at a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday (November 17), according to the Iranian Judiciary.

Kazemi noted that the criminal case concerns the deaths of Khamenei, his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchild and son-in-law.

He added that both civil and criminal legal measures had been taken as part of the proceedings.

On February 28, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family died as a result of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran. Some time later, the Assembly of Experts elected his son, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran's new Supreme Leader.