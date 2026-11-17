MENAFN - Trend News Agency)GE Vernova Inc. has launched a new 145 kV SF6-free advanced compact switchgear, the HYpact-145g, designed for high-voltage transmission networks, the company said on November 17.

The product was unveiled at the Power Transmission and Distribution Technology conference in Cologne, Germany, on November 17.

The new equipment provides network operators with an additional SF6-free option for modernizing and reinforcing substations, particularly in locations where available space is limited.

"High-voltage switchgear is an essential safety device on the electricity network. It stops the flow of electricity quickly when a fault occurs, which helps protect equipment and keeps the wider power system running reliably. Switchgear is used in transmission substations, where high-voltage lines and major electrical equipment connect," said GE Vernova.

According to the company, the HYpact-145g features a hybrid design combining gas-insulated and air-insulated components in a single compact unit. It is designed to reduce space requirements by 50% or more compared with a conventional air-insulated substation, while maintaining the performance and reliability required for transmission networks.

The equipment uses g3, a gas mixture consisting of carbon dioxide and oxygen with a small amount of fluoronitrile (C4F7N), instead of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), a potent greenhouse gas.

"The switchgear builds on more than a decade of GE Vernova's experience with g3 and on its development of a 145 kV SF6-free dead tank circuit breaker. Engineering teams further tested and advanced that technology for the compact switchgear."

The new product expands the company's GRiDEATM portfolio, which includes technologies aimed at supporting the safe, reliable and efficient operation of electricity networks while helping customers reduce their reliance on SF6.

The HYpact-145g is also designed for digital operation and offers optional low-power instrument transformers (LPITs), also known as digital voltage and current transformers, for measuring voltage and current for monitoring and control purposes.

The 145 kV, 40 kA switchgear is scheduled to be manufactured at GE Vernova's facility in Kassel, Germany, and is already available for order.

GE Vernova is presenting a full-scale model of the 145 kV SF6-free switchgear at Stand 8026 during the conference, which runs from November 17 to 19. Visitors can meet the company's Electrification experts and learn more about its high-voltage transmission portfolio.