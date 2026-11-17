MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With Black Friday approaching, new research from Deal.ai, the AI shopping agent, shows how much shoppers can lose by checking only one store. Across 24,394 identical products at 16 major U.S. retailers, the price at one store picked at random averaged 15.6% above the lowest listed price. Checking three stores cut that gap to 3.7%.

The gaps are not limited to small shops. In the same study, about one in three products at Walmart and Amazon, and half of those at Target, were listed for less at another big retailer at the same moment.

Deal.ai is now tracking a basket of 972 popular products, frozen before the sales began, every day through Cyber Monday. Early results show how quickly deals come and go. Three weeks before Black Friday, Target, Best Buy and Kohl's all had a Shark Stratos vacuum at half price, $264.99. Within three days, all three were back to $529.99.

"The exact same product can cost hundreds of dollars more at one store than another, at the same moment," said Alex Mehr, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Famous Labs, the company behind Deal.ai. "Deal.ai compares prices for you in real time, so shoppers know they're getting a good price."

How Deal.ai Works

Shoppers can use Deal.ai two ways. They can browse deals the agents have already found: every hour, Deal.ai's AI agents scan thousands of stores and surface unusually good deals, each with a deal score out of 10. Or they can ask for something specific in plain English, such as "the best noise-cancelling headphones under $300." The agent researches the options, compares live prices from Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy to small independent shops, and sends shoppers to the store with the best deal.

Shoppers can also paste a link to any deal into Deal.ai's free deal checker, which finds the same item at every big store and shows whether it's the best price available. Product pages show price history where available, and shoppers can set a price-drop alert.

Availability

Deal.ai is free at deal.ai. The full research is at deal.ai/research.

About Deal.ai

Deal.ai is an AI shopping agent that compares prices across thousands of stores and sends shoppers to the retailer to buy. It is built by Famous Labs, a Miami-based AI research team whose products also include Famous.ai and Supercool. Deal.ai earns a commission from some stores when shoppers buy through its links.





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