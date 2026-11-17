MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monogram's recent board expansion reflects its commitment to advancing evidence-based, value-based, multispecialty care for Americans living with progressed chronic conditions

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monogram Health, the leading advanced primary and multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, today announced the composition of its 2027 National Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The expanded board of 30+ nationally recognized physicians, clinicians, and healthcare leaders spans premier academic medical centers, health systems, payers, and research institutions across the United States.

The Monogram Health National Advisory Board is led by Senator Bill Frist, M.D. , Chairman; Shaminder Gupta , M.D., Executive Director; and S harad Mansukani, M . D . , Senior Advisor, and provides strategic clinical direction for the company's evolving model of care. The board's work enables Monogram to remain the clinical leader in value-based treatment and care for Americans with progressed chronic disease - bringing together some of the brightest minds in medicine to reimagine a future in which holistic, interconnected, patient-centered, multispecialty care becomes the standard.

“Monogram's Clinical Advisory Board represents the clinical conscience of our organization,” said Dr. Shaminder Gupta, Chief Medical Officer at Monogram Health.“These clinicians share our conviction that patients with multiple, complex, chronic conditions deserve more than fragmented, episodic care. By convening leaders across cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, palliative care, behavioral health, rural health, transplant, and emergency room services, we are continuing to build and refine the clinical foundation for what value-based, in-home multispecialty care can and should be.”

The National Clinical Advisory Board serves as a critical function within Monogram's clinical governance structure. CAB members drive clinical innovation and provide evidence-based guidance across Monogram's care programs - supporting clinical research, overseeing standards of clinical service delivery, reviewing new and emerging technologies, evaluating strategic partnership opportunities, optimizing care processes and evidence-based practices, and identifying new opportunities for disease prevention programs.

Monogram Health 's 2027 National Clinical Advisory Board Members include :



Amal Agarwal, DO, MBA, CMO, Medicare (WellCare), Centene

Tiffany Albritton, MD, VP & CMO, Physician Network, Memorial Hermann Health System

Vincent Berkley, DO, Nephrologist, NARBHA Institute

Joseph Bonventre, MD, PhD, Samuel A. Levine Distinguished Professor of Medicine; Chief Emeritus, Renal Division; Chief, Engineering in Medicine Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Rebecca Colon, DO, MBA, CHIE, Group Medicare Chief Medical Officer, Humana

Steven Driver, MD, MPH, Lead Physician for Product Strategy, Advocate Health

Kara Dupuy-McCauley, MD, Pulmonologist & Sleep Medicine Specialist, Mayo Clinic

Rachel Forbes, MD, MBA, FACS, Chief, Division of Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation, Dept. of General Surgery, Vanderbilt Health

Catherine Gaffigan, MD, President, Health Solutions, Elevance Health

Rodolfo Galindo, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Jana Goldberg, MD, FACC, Independent Clinical Advisor; Former Chief Medical Officer, Heartbeat Health

Daniel Grossman, MD, MBA, Chief Medical & Business Officer, Adaptyx Biosciences

Raymond Hakim, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer Emeritus, Monogram Health

Carroll Haymon, MD, Faculty Physician, Providence-Swedish; Owner, AC Haymon Consulting PLLC

Ali Khan, MD, MPP, FACP, Advisor, Andreessen Horowitz; Former CMO, Aetna Medicare and Oak Street Health

Brandon Kitay, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine; Director, Behavioral Health Integration, Emory Healthcare

Ben Kornitzer, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Aetna (CVS Health)

Stefi Lee, MD, Pulmonary & Critical Care, Lung Transplant Team, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bruce Leff, MD, Professor of Medicine; Director, Center for Transformative Geriatric Research, Division of Geriatric Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Dale Lupu, PhD, MPH, Research Professor, George Washington University School of Nursing

Cindy Martin, MD, MBA, Transformational Fellow, NARBHA Institute

Jacob Noel, MD, FACEP, FAAEM, Emergency Medicine, South Louisiana Medical Associates

Anil Paramesh, MD, MBA, FACS, Professor of Surgery, Urology, and Pediatrics; Division Chief and Director, Tulane Transplant Institute, Tulane University School of Medicine

Bela Patel, MD, Pulmonary & Critical Care Division Chief, Vice Dean Healthcare Quality and Regional CMO, Texas Medical Center

V. Seenu Reddy, MD, MBA, FACS, FACC, Chief of Cardiac Surgery; National Medical Director, HCA/TriStar Centennial

Jennifer Scherer, MD, MS, FASN, Associate Professor & Director, Kidney CARES Program, NYU Langone Health

Laura Sidari, MD, Medical Director, Tompkins County Mental Health (as of Jan. 2027); National Medical Co-Director for Integrated Care, Collaborative Family Healthcare Association; Integrated Consulting Psychiatrist, Cayuga Medical Associates (as of Jan. 2027)

Binoy Singh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Gentiva

Douglas Slakey, MD, MPH, FACS, Professor and Chair, Health Systems Science, Belmont University, Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine

René VanDeVoorde, MD, Director, Pediatric Nephrology & Hypertension, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Amisha Wallia, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Throughout the year, CAB members participate in reviewing academic research, Monogram's care model and practice guidelines, as well as Monogram-specific outcomes data to help shape how Monogram treats and cares for its patients.

To view the full list of Monogram's clinical leadership, visit:

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty; rather, it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person's health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present – such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.

Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient's healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, obtaining transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.

Monogram Health's innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S., and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest-growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit .

CONTACT: Jacob Westfall Monogram Health 440-823-2738...