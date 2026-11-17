MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bedford lab founded in 1976 remains led by the Svochak family, with eight patents and a team of 30







BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruForm Optics, a manufacturer of custom gas permeable and specialty contact lenses, is marking its 50th anniversary year. Founded in 1976 by Frank Svochak Sr., the company remains family-owned and family-led, and it serves eye care professionals across the United States from its Bedford facility.

Frank Svochak Sr. built TruForm around custom lens manufacturing, and his son Jan began working in the lab as a junior high school student. After Frank Svochak's death in 1982, his wife, Naomi“Jo” Svochak, became president and led the company for more than 25 years. She was the first woman to serve as president of the Contact Lens Manufacturers Association and championed education in gas permeable lens fitting, work that still shapes how TruForm supports the practitioners it serves. Jan Svochak, meanwhile, led the engineering behind the company's proprietary designs and patents.

Today, Jan Svochak serves as president. TruForm has built some of its own manufacturing equipment for its proprietary designs, writes its own software, and holds eight patents. Its portfolio spans scleral, keratoconus, post-surgical, orthokeratology, and multifocal gas permeable lens designs. The company's 30 employees include fitting consultants with hands-on lens manufacturing experience and lab professionals whose tenure runs to decades. One final inspector has been with TruForm for more than 40 years.

“My father started this company, and my mother made sure it outlasted him,” said Jan Svochak, president of TruForm Optics. “Fifty years later, what I'm proudest of is our people. Some of the hands building our lenses today have been doing it for most of those 50 years, and when a doctor calls us, they reach someone who has made lenses, not just someone taking an order. That is what my parents built, and it is what we intend to keep.”

“People ask me what the next 50 years look like,” Jan Svochak said. “I tell them the same way the first 50 did. We built some of our own equipment and wrote our own software so we would never be limited by what's available to an industry as specialized as ours. When a doctor brings us a hard case, we have room to solve it. There are new designs in development right now, and I'm as eager to see them reach practitioners as I was when I started in my father's lab.”

About TruForm Optics

Founded in 1976, TruForm Optics is a family-owned manufacturer of custom gas permeable and specialty contact lenses based in Bedford, Texas. The company has built equipment and software for its proprietary designs, holds eight patents, and supports eye care professionals nationwide with scleral, keratoconus, orthokeratology, and multifocal lens designs and fitting consultation. For more information, visit tfoptics.com.

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