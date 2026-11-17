The engagement is a follow-up to Orion's $3-million initiative on behalf of this longtime customer announced in January of this year.

This latest scope of work consists of deployments and upgrades of LED Lighting and Electrical Infrastructure at five facilities of the food-service distributor, which operates more than 150 U.S. facilities. The entirety of the follow-on work is to be completed in Orion's current FY 2027.

“A significant number of facilities operated by this major food-distribution company continuously rely on Orion for installing and upgrading LED Lighting and Electrical Infrastructure,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow.“Orion is proud to have earned such a high level of trust and confidence over the years with one of the most prominent enterprises in American food distribution.”

About Orion Energy Systems (at )

Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.

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