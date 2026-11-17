UFC FIGHT PASS® And XFC® Reach Exclusive Streaming Agreement
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports, and Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC®) today announced a streaming agreement with UFC FIGHT PASS® to serve as the exclusive global streaming provider for XFC's year-end event, taking place in the "Fight Capital of the World" five days after the UFC's final event of 2026. XFC and BORROKA MMA are wholly owned subsidiaries of Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:XONI).BORROKA presents XFC 55 will go live Thursday, December 17, at Sam's Town Live, located inside Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, visit UFCFightPass.com
"It's a big win for the XFC to team up with UFC FIGHT PASS and their loyal and engaged fans in more than 200 countries," XFC President Randel Aleman said. "XFC is one of the longest-running North American promotions in MMA and has been an industry leader in developing young talent for two decades, both domestically and abroad. Now we have the opportunity to partner with the UFC, the undisputed champion in the sport. This partnership will allow us to continue developing young talent and putting them on a global stage, while closing out the year for Xtreme One on an absolute high in front of a premier, devoted audience."
For two decades, XFC has been a leading“minor-league” platform, discovering and developing the top MMA prospects from around the world, including Anthony Wint, Luis Hernandez, and Preston LaGrange. All three are among the biggest stars to emerge from recent seasons of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) and have since earned opportunities to compete in the UFC. Wint and Hernandez each added to their accomplishments by winning their UFC debuts just 11 days after earning their UFC contracts on DWCS.
Meanwhile, LaGrange, one of the biggest stars to emerge from XFC's most recent North American event, earned his UFC contract with a knockout victory after accepting a fight one weight class above his usual division on just 12 days' notice. Together, these three fighters, along with numerous other XFC and BORROKA alumni, are the latest examples of how well-prepared the organizations' athletes are when they receive the call to compete on DWCS or in the UFC.About UFC FIGHT PASS®:
UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features; behind-the-scenes content; in-depth interviews; and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports. UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world's largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combat sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV. For more information, please visit UFCFightPass.com About XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.:
XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, XFC Global and BORROKA MMA, the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced over a dozen nationally televised MMA events, reaching millions of fans. Along BORROKA MMA, which was acquired in 2025, the two promotions have hosted a combined 16 events in 36 months across the U.S. and Latin America, with multiple athletes going on to compete and shine in the UFC and Dana White's Contender Series. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com XFC.Global Facebook.com/OfficialXFC @XFCfight @XFCfight
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