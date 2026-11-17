LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports, and Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC®) today announced a streaming agreement with UFC FIGHT PASS® to serve as the exclusive global streaming provider for XFC's year-end event, taking place in the "Fight Capital of the World" five days after the UFC's final event of 2026. XFC and BORROKA MMA are wholly owned subsidiaries of Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:XONI).

"It's a big win for the XFC to team up with UFC FIGHT PASS and their loyal and engaged fans in more than 200 countries," XFC President Randel Aleman said. "XFC is one of the longest-running North American promotions in MMA and has been an industry leader in developing young talent for two decades, both domestically and abroad. Now we have the opportunity to partner with the UFC, the undisputed champion in the sport. This partnership will allow us to continue developing young talent and putting them on a global stage, while closing out the year for Xtreme One on an absolute high in front of a premier, devoted audience."

For two decades, XFC has been a leading“minor-league” platform, discovering and developing the top MMA prospects from around the world, including Anthony Wint, Luis Hernandez, and Preston LaGrange. All three are among the biggest stars to emerge from recent seasons of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) and have since earned opportunities to compete in the UFC. Wint and Hernandez each added to their accomplishments by winning their UFC debuts just 11 days after earning their UFC contracts on DWCS.

Meanwhile, LaGrange, one of the biggest stars to emerge from XFC's most recent North American event, earned his UFC contract with a knockout victory after accepting a fight one weight class above his usual division on just 12 days' notice. Together, these three fighters, along with numerous other XFC and BORROKA alumni, are the latest examples of how well-prepared the organizations' athletes are when they receive the call to compete on DWCS or in the UFC.

Press Contact:

Ryan Bevins

702.465.2033

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Investor Contact:

Chris Dawson, CFO

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at