Initial foundation work and concrete pouring has commenced at the project site.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeternum Resources, Inc. (OTC: AETN) (“Aeternum Resources” or the "Company"), a company aiming to become a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals, is pleased to announce that civil construction has commenced at its Gyel Project in the Jos Plateau State, Nigeria.

This phase of construction is focused on building the proper foundation for the processing plant. This follows other major milestones, such as infrastructure improvements to the site and initial deliveries of operational equipment necessary for mineral production.

“The commencement of civil construction at Gyel marks an important step towards transforming the project into an operational, revenue producing asset” said Chief Executive Officer, Josua Oosthuizen.“We are very pleased with our teams' efforts on the ground and look forward to achieving further milestones.”

The Gyel project is the first asset in a broader strategy the company is executing to become a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals, thus securing western supply chains. The Company remains on track for commissioning the project in the first half of 2027.

About Aeternum Resources

Aeternum Resources, Inc. (OTC: AETN) seeks to become a highly strategic supplier of critical minerals. Its first project is a planned mine located in the Jos Plateau in Nigeria that will focus on the production of tin, niobium, tantalum and other metals.

Led by a management team with a track record of designing, building and commissioning mineral-processing plants in Africa, and supported by independent geological and metallurgical consultants, Aeternum Resources' goal is to develop multiple assets globally and create a diversified revenue stream from several critical minerals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the development of the Gyel Project and estimated timelines to production. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, additional financing requirements; current and future indebtedness; the Company's history of losses and negative operating cash flow; the Company may be unable to complete the acquisitions of the Gyel and Nkamouna projects; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained or maintained; absence of mineral resources, mineral reserves and technical report summaries; uncertainty of historic resource estimates; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects; metal price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; fluctuations in other costs; political and country risks, including the risks of doing business in Nigeria and Cameroon; the Company's ability to bring properties into a state of commercial production; the impact of tariffs or trade barriers; the impact of pandemics; the ability to identify, acquire and integrate accretive projects and businesses; and stock price volatility. We encourage readers to review the“Risk Factors” in our Form 8-K filed July 7, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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