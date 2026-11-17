MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Oriented, Worldwide Dividend Plus and Worldwide Balanced strategies each earn a 4-star Morningstar rating, with Worldwide Equity earning 3-stars

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategy Asset Managers, LLC (“SAM”), a privately owned investment management firm managing more than $1 billion in assets, today announced its Market Oriented product earned a 5-star Morningstar Rating over the past five years. Now three of its strategies have earned a 4-star Morningstar Rating: the Market Oriented Product, the Worldwide Dividend Plus strategy, and the Worldwide Balanced Product, while the firm's Worldwide Equity Product earned a 3-star rating.

These ratings reflect Morningstar's assessment of each strategy's risk-adjusted performance relative to category peers.



Market-Oriented Core Equity: Morningstar Category, US SA Large Growth. Utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to rank S&P 500 stocks by volatility adjusted price momentum and then owns 50 of the most highly ranked stocks, rebalancing bi-annually.

Worldwide Balanced: Morningstar Category, US SA Tactical Allocation. A value-oriented, moderate-risk strategy blending U.S. equities, non-U.S. (ADR) equities, and high-quality fixed income.

Worldwide Dividend Plus: Morningstar Category, US SA Large Value. A relative-value, bottom-up strategy focused on global high-quality, large-cap companies, market leaders with a history of steady dividend growth. Worldwide Equity: Morningstar Category, US SA Large Blend. This is a global strategy which owns U.S. and ADR-listed common stocks. Companies included are market leaders, have fortress balance sheets, and exhibit strong free cash flow.

“Strong performance in one strategy can be driven by a particular market environment. Seeing it across multiple strategies and time horizons reflects the success we've had in being able to leverage the market setup for our clients,” said Tom Hulick, CEO and Founder of Strategy Asset Managers.“Our strategies take different paths, from earnings and price momentum to dividends, value and balanced allocation, all sharing a disciplined investment process designed to identify opportunity while managing risk. These ratings are another validation of that approach.”

Strategy Asset Managers combines proprietary, quantitative research with rigorous fundamental analysis to identify durable market leaders and manage risk across full market cycles.

About Strategy Asset Managers:

Strategy Asset Managers is a privately owned, SEC registered investment adviser managing more than $1 billion in assets across over 1,400 client accounts and 200+ households and institutions. SAM delivers customized, tax efficient portfolio strategies to individuals, families, financial advisors, pension plans and endowments across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Learn more at strategyassetmanagers.com.

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KCSA Strategic Communications