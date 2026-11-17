General Company Updates



Announced a $1.75 million strategic equity investment in StratGrid Inc. (“StratGrid”), a Calgary, Alberta-based developer of behind-the-meter, natural gas-powered data center infrastructure, through its majority-owned investment vehicle, SG Canada InvestCo LLC. Through this vehicle, Jet.AI owns approximately 15% of StratGrid and holds an approximate 15% economic interest in the planned Wheatland Power Island and Digital Infrastructure Project (the“Wheatland Project”), for up to 240 MW of net power generation to support off-grid data infrastructure campuses in Wheatland County, Alberta.

Announced that StratGrid has begun stakeholder consultation on the proposed Wheatland Project.

Completed the previously announced transaction with flyExclusive, Inc. (“flyExclusive”) on July 13, 2026, advancing its transition to a pure-play AI infrastructure company. Following the determination of the final purchase price in October, flyExclusive issued 1,544,575 additional shares of its Class A common stock to the recipients of the merger consideration. As of September 30, 2026, the fair value of Jet.AI's interest in AIIA Sponsor Ltd., the sponsor of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AIIA) (“AIIA”), was approximately $17.5 million, consisting of AIIA Class A ordinary shares and rights valued at $1.4 million and AIIA Class B ordinary shares valued at $16.1 million.

Jet.AI Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston commented:“The completion of the flyExclusive transaction in July and the recent issuance of the reserve shares in October marked the final steps in exiting our legacy fractional and jet card business, allowing us to fully dedicate our resources and focus toward cost reduction and advancing our transition into the AI infrastructure space. After the flyExclusive transaction closed, we announced a non-binding letter of intent for a new transaction, and while those conversations have now formally ended, we have retained an investment bank and are in late-stage discussions with a number of interested parties through a process that we expect to conclude this month, with an additional update anticipated before year end. AIIA also continues to evaluate potential business combination targets and is expecting to locate a target in the near future. We believe our investment in StratGrid was a significant addition to our data center portfolio during the quarter, and progress on the Wheatland Project has continued to advance ahead of the previously anticipated schedule. Together with StratGrid, we intend to maintain open communication and engagement with the Alberta community throughout this process. We expect to share additional progress updates over the coming months.”

Data Center Portfolio Updates

Over the past several months, Jet.AI has taken an interest in StratGrid's behind-the-meter natural gas model that does not rely on Alberta's electrical grid, a strategic advantage designed to mitigate the interconnection delays that are constraining new AI data centers. The Company believes Alberta remains a highly attractive jurisdiction for large-scale AI infrastructure, supported by abundant low-cost natural gas resources, a favorable policy environment, and growing industry validation, including an announced 1 GW, approximately $13 billion data center investment in the province.

The Company's near-term focus with StratGrid remains the advancement of the Wheatland Project. StratGrid has already initiated stakeholder engagement efforts and believes the project has the potential to generate significant economic benefits for the region, including up to 800 direct and indirect construction jobs and approximately 50 full-time positions over a multi-decade operating life. The project is also expected to contribute meaningfully to municipal and provincial tax revenues while prioritizing the participation of Alberta-based workers, contractors, and suppliers. StratGrid is actively engaging with Indigenous communities, local residents, landowners, regulators, and county officials, and intends to maintain an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders throughout all phases of the project's development and potential operations.

The Wheatland Project continues to advance toward a defined regulatory pathway. StratGrid currently anticipates submitting its application to the Alberta Utilities Commission during the first quarter of 2027. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary development milestones, construction could begin as early as the second half of 2027, with commercial operations potentially commencing in the fourth quarter of 2028. Jet.AI remains aligned with StratGrid's disciplined development approach and its commitment to responsible community engagement as the project progresses through the regulatory and planning process.

Outside of Alberta, Jet.AI and its joint venture partner, Consensus Core Technologies Inc. (“Consensus Core”), continue to evaluate opportunities associated with their Manitoba data center project. While the site retains the potential to support several hundred megawatts of future capacity, recent policy-related challenges at the provincial level have slowed development timelines and prompted the partners to adopt a more measured approach. As a result, Jet.AI and Consensus Core are evaluating pathways to advance the project at a smaller initial scale while continuing to work through regulatory and political headwinds. Despite these near-term challenges, both parties remain optimistic about the long-term potential of the Manitoba opportunity and intend to pursue a gradual, disciplined development strategy as conditions evolve. The Maritimes project remains in its early stages, and the Company intends to provide additional updates as development activities progress.

Lastly, the Company's Moapa project, a planned 50-megawatt data center campus in Moapa, Nevada, remains on schedule and continues to advance through key pre-construction milestones. As previously disclosed, much of the work undertaken during 2026 has focused on power studies and other preparatory activities necessary to support future development. These efforts are dependent on third-party consultants, utility providers, and other external stakeholders. Based on current timelines and progress, Jet.AI expects to receive the project's power study before year-end, a milestone that would provide greater clarity for infrastructure planning and subsequent development activities. There can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of the power study.

flyExclusive Transaction

On July 13, 2026, Jet.AI completed the spin-off and merger of its fractional and jet card business and aircraft management business. Jet.AI stockholders of record received shares of flyExclusive Class A common stock at closing, with additional shares held in reserve pending the determination of the final purchase price. Jet.AI retained its aviation software and whole-aircraft brokerage operations, along with its data center and AI infrastructure investments.

More recently, on October 29, 2026, Jet.AI announced that the final post-closing purchase price for the transaction had been determined. As a result, flyExclusive released all 1,419,224 shares held in reserve and issued 125,351 additional shares, bringing the total consideration to 7,221,468 shares of flyExclusive Class A common stock.

Reverse Takeover Transaction Update

Following the successful completion of the flyExclusive transaction, Jet.AI announced its intention to explore a potential reverse takeover transaction. In July, the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent with a privately held operating company. Those discussions have since formally ended. However, Jet.AI has retained an investment bank and is actively evaluating additional strategic opportunities, which may include a reverse merger or other transaction, through a process that it expects to bring to a conclusion before year end.

If Jet.AI pursues a reverse takeover transaction or other business combination transaction, it may spin off its data center infrastructure portfolio and its beneficial ownership interest in AIIA into a newly formed, independent public company. The Company has reserved the Nasdaq ticker symbol“DCTR” for any such potential entity, which would be intended to continue to focus on advancing and developing the Company's current AI infrastructure portfolio. The Company believes this structure would allow stockholders to benefit from interests in two separate publicly traded companies. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into for any strategic transaction or that any such transactions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Additional information regarding the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 can be found in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission here.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) is a technology-driven company focused on deploying artificial intelligence tools and high-performance GPU infrastructure to enhance decision-making, efficiency, and performance across complex systems. The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol“JTAI.” To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“outlook,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“aim” and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding non-binding letters of intent; the Wheatland Project, including related regulatory approvals and anticipated development and operational timing; the Company's strategic process; the Company's interests in data center projects and AIIA; and the Company's liquidity and going-concern position. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional risks appear in the“Risk Factors” section of Jet.AI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

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