MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBVA to advise and assist on structuring, arranging and syndicating Stage 1 Power debt following over six months of extensive engagement and in-depth project assessment

IMPERIAL, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controlled Thermal Resources Holdings Inc. (“CTR” or the“Company”) today announced that it has appointed BBVA, a leading global financial group, as financial advisor to assist in structuring, arranging and syndicating the approximately $420 million debt financing for Stage 1 Power at its Hell's Kitchen project in Imperial County, California.

Stage 1 Power is a planned 50 MW baseload geothermal power facility on the northern extension of the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area, a field that has generated electricity since 1982. It is the first phase of the Hell's Kitchen power build-out, targeted for commercial operation in the first quarter of 2029. Stage 1 Power is planned to be followed by a further 600 MW, for a total of approximately 650 MW.

The appointment follows over six months of extensive engagement and in-depth project assessment by BBVA's advisory, tax credit monetization, project finance and technical teams across the geothermal resource, plant engineering and procurement, power market and offtake strategy and the federal tax credit structure. BBVA will assist in structuring, arranging and syndicating the Stage 1 Power debt package, comprising a construction-to-term loan, a tax credit bridge facility and letter of credit facilities. Together with proceeds from the previously announced proposed business combination, including the planned PIPE financing, the project debt is expected to fund the remaining capital expenditures for Stage 1 Power. Key long-lead equipment, including the Stage 1 steam turbine, has been built and staged for construction. Structuring and lender engagement are underway.

Rod Colwell, Chief Executive Officer of CTR, said:“BBVA's appointment marks an important financing milestone for the project's first power facility. The bank will lead the structuring and syndication of the project debt package. Its geothermal finance experience and rigorous due diligence reflect the strength of the resource and the quality of the project. Alongside the business combination and planned PIPE, this mandate advances our financing plan and supports our goal of moving the facility into construction in 2027.”

BBVA is one of the leading project finance banks globally and in the United States, with extensive experience in geothermal financing worldwide, including next-generation geothermal projects in the United States.

Antonio Montero, Executive Director of Investment Banking & Finance at BBVA CIB, said,“The Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource is one of the hottest geothermal resources in the world and has produced power for more than four decades. CTR's power-first approach to Stage 1, and the quality of its work on the resource, the equipment and the commercial structure, gave us the confidence to take this mandate. CTR exemplifies what investors value most: dependable, scalable power generation. We look forward to backing more innovative energy infrastructure projects that strengthen domestic supply and support long-term economic growth.”

The appointment comes as CTR advances its proposed business combination with Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (Nasdaq: PLMK) (“Plum IV”) and the planned PIPE. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to operate as Controlled Thermal Resources and to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“CTRH.” The proposed business combination is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About CTR

CTR is advancing geothermal baseload energy, battery-grade lithium chemicals, and critical minerals production at its Hell's Kitchen project in southern California. CTR's leadership team has successfully developed and managed geothermal power plant operations in California's Salton Sea region for 30+ years. CTR's mission is to strengthen U.S. energy security and supply chain resilience by providing strategic resources essential to technology, manufacturing, and defense. For more information, visit .

About BBVA

BBVA is a global financial group with a customer-centric vision, characterized by its pioneering strategy in digitalization, innovation and sustainability. Its division BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking (BBVA CIB) brings together the activities of investment banking, markets, financing and transactional services for institutional investors and corporate clients. It has a strong global presence, providing services in 25 countries through an extensive team of experts, including investment banking specialists and advisors in specific industries and sectors. BBVA CIB offers a wide range of value-added products and financial solutions, for the simplest needs and for the most complex ones. Its mission is to help clients to carry out their projects and achieve their business, transformation and sustainability objectives, whether they are local or international.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (Nasdaq: PLMK) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by an experienced team with a track record of sourcing and executing complex public-market transactions. Plum IV aims to identify companies positioned to deliver long-term value through technological advancements, disruptive business models, and secular long-term trends. For more information, visit

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (“Proposed Transactions”), Plum IV and CTR intend to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (as may be amended, the“Registration Statement”), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of Plum IV as well as a preliminary prospectus relating to the offer of securities to be issued to the stockholders of CTR (the“Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). After the Registration Statement is declared effective, a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of Plum IV as of the record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Transactions and other matters as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Plum IV will also file other documents regarding the Proposed Transactions with the SEC. This press release does not contain all of the information that should be considered concerning the Proposed Transactions and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Proposed Transactions. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PLUM IV AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH PLUM IV'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND OTHER MATTERS AS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PLUM IV, CTR AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and all other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Plum IV, without charge, once available, on the SEC's website at or by directing a request to: Plum Acquisition Corp. IV, 2021 Fillmore St., #2089, San Francisco, California 94115, Attention: Kanishka Roy, or by email at ....

Participants in the Solicitation

Plum IV, CTR and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants under SEC rules in the solicitation of proxies from Plum IV's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transactions. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers, and information regarding their interests in the Proposed Transactions and their ownership of Plum IV's securities is, or will be, contained in Plum IV's filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Plum IV's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transactions, including the names and interests of CTR's directors and executive officers, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, which is expected to be filed by Plum IV and CTR with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transactions and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange the securities of Plum IV or CTR, or any commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities described herein in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. Investors should consult with their counsel as to the applicable requirements for a purchaser to avail itself of any exemption under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the Proposed Transactions and the parties thereto. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Proposed Transactions between Plum IV and CTR and the planned PIPE in connection with the Proposed Transactions; the anticipated benefits and timing of the Proposed Transactions; expected trading of the combined company's securities on the Nasdaq; the building of CTR's flagship Hell's Kitchen Project; the anticipated benefits and timing of CTR's flagship Hell's Kitchen Project, the combined company's future financial performance; the ability of the combined company to execute its business strategy, its market opportunity and positioning; and other statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, or expectations with respect to the combined company's future performance, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Plum IV and CTR and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the Proposed Transactions and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the Proposed Transactions, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Plum IV and CTR or other conditions to closing and the inability to complete the planned PIPE; (4) the risk that the Proposed Transactions may not be completed by Plum IV's business combination deadline; (5) the inability to maintain the listing of Plum IV's securities or to obtain or maintain the listing of the combined company's securities on the Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange, or another national securities exchange following the Proposed Transactions; (6) the risk that the Proposed Transactions disrupts CTR's current plans, business relationships, performance, operations and business generally as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Proposed Transactions; (7) the risk that the price of the combined company's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in laws, regulations, technologies, natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, and macro-economic and social environments affecting its business; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the Proposed Transactions; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) risks related to CTR's business, including fluctuations in demand and prices for lithium and other critical minerals, competition within the industry, the risks inherent in development projects and exploration activities, potential delays or cost overruns in capital expenditures, the ability to secure necessary raw materials, compliance with regulatory requirements, environmental and safety obligations, economic and market conditions, and political or geopolitical developments; and (12) other risks detailed from time to time in Plum IV's filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and related documents filed or to be filed in connection with the Proposed Transactions.

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Plum IV's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus that will be filed by Plum IV and CTR, and other documents filed by Plum IV from time to time with the SEC, as well as the list of risk factors included herein. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or that are currently deemed immaterial may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and none of the parties or any of their representatives assumes any obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, each of which is made only as of the date of this press release.

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