MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.(“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that as of November 12, 2026, the Company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price and stockholders' equity requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5550(b)(1), respectively. Accordingly, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol“TOMZ”. The Company's continued listing remains subject to certain conditions and ongoing monitoring by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions, stated, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price and stockholders' equity requirements. Throughout 2026, we have remained focused on strengthening our capital structure, improving our operating performance and maintaining disciplined cost management. Moving forward, our focus is on converting our backlog and commercial pipeline, expanding recurring revenue across our SteraMist platform, and further advancing our expansion into the food safety, life sciences, and defense sectors as we continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world ®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company providing environmental disinfection and bio-decontamination solutions through manufacturing, sales, and licensing of its Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT®) platform. Developed under a defense grant with DARPA, BIT® utilizes low-percentage hydrogen peroxide to produce ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP®) fog. SteraMist® products serve hospitals, laboratories, government and military installations, cruise ships, office buildings, schools, restaurants, food processing facilities, and residences, delivering protection against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, mold, mycotoxins, and biological and chemical warfare agents. For additional information, please visit or contact us at ....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's strategies for future growth and ability to achieve our financial and performance objectives. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

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