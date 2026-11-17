MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior executive appointment brings extensive studio marketing, franchise development, and strategic partnership experience to AHE's expanding home entertainment business

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), an entertainment commerce and collectibles platform generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue and serving more than 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced the appointment of Rozita Tolouey as Group Senior Vice President, Studio Strategy & Marketing of its Alliance Home Entertainment (AHE) division, adding an accomplished entertainment executive with extensive experience in studio marketing, franchise development and strategic partnerships to the company's leadership team.

Rozita Tolouey brings more than two decades of experience across film, home entertainment and video games, including nearly 13 years at Paramount Pictures, where she served as Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment Marketing. During her tenure, she developed marketing strategies for some of the entertainment industry's most recognizable franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Transformers, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and G.I. Joe, alongside Marvel's Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Her experience also encompassed film releases and acquired and independently produced content, including Boyhood, Paranormal Activity and Nebraska. She also led the relaunch of Paramount's home entertainment acquisitions business.

Her responsibilities spanned audience development, brand positioning, marketing strategy and campaign execution across new releases, catalog and acquired content. She worked closely with major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, on commercial positioning, pricing, promotional strategies and product offerings. That breadth of experience across audiences, content categories and retail channels is particularly relevant as physical entertainment increasingly embraces 4K UHD, SteelBooks, limited editions and collector-focused products.

More recently, Rozita Tolouey established the Business Development & Strategic Partnerships function at Tencent Games in North America, extending her experience into building commercial relationships, strategic alliances and new business opportunities.

Building on AHE's Home Entertainment Platform

AHE continues to build on its position as a leading home entertainment distribution and licensing partner, combining distribution scale, operational execution, retail expertise and deep studio partnerships to create new opportunities for content owners and consumers.

The company's strategy encompasses major studio releases, catalog and deep-catalog libraries, independent films, genre entertainment and specialist collector markets. Across these categories, AHE sees continued opportunities to create value through disciplined execution, deeper consumer understanding, differentiated products and new approaches to bringing entertainment to market.

These opportunities reflect the enduring appeal of physical entertainment to consumers seeking ownership, quality, and collectible experiences. They also offer content owners new ways to extend the commercial life of their intellectual property, reach established and emerging audiences, and generate incremental value from film and television libraries.

In her new role, Rozita Tolouey will lead the strategic development of AHE's studio partnerships, working collaboratively across the organization to identify growth opportunities, strengthen audience engagement, and develop marketing and product strategies tailored to the distinct priorities of each content owner.

“Our ambition is to be more than an exceptionally capable distribution partner. We want to help content owners build audiences, develop differentiated products and unlock greater long-term value from their film and television properties,” said Robert Oram, EVP of Alliance Home Entertainment.“Rozita brings precisely the experience, creativity and commercial understanding to help us deliver on that ambition, whether we're working with major studios, independent filmmakers or specialist content owners.”

Rozita Tolouey sees significant opportunity in the continued evolution of physical entertainment and AHE's ability to help partners connect content with audiences.

“Throughout my career, I've been passionate about connecting great entertainment with audiences in ways that create lasting value,” said Rozita Tolouey.“What excites me about AHE is the opportunity to do that across an incredibly diverse portfolio of content and partners, each with different audiences, priorities and opportunities."

“Physical entertainment is an especially exciting space today because consumers are showing such enthusiasm for premium formats, collectible editions and the experience of owning the content they love. I'm looking forward to working closely with our partners to understand what makes their content and audiences distinctive, develop ideas that create demand and find new ways to generate incremental commercial value.”

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by RobotsTM, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance AuthenticTM, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance's reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance's costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance's dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance's existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance's significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance's resources; Alliance's business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance's financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

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