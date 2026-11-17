MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zendit's eSIM Embeddable Storefront offers 5,500+ eSIM data plans in 194 countries

Partners can use their own checkout with multiple payment options including loyalty points and airline miles

Join Zendit's free live webinar, "Your eSIM Store, Live in Minutes," on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zendit, IDT Corporation's (NYSE: IDT), cloud-based prepaid-as-a-service platform, today introduced the Zendit eSIM Embeddable, a ready-to-deploy white-label eSIM store that partners can seamlessly integrate into their apps, websites and other digital channels with a simple copy-and-paste.

The eSIM Embeddable allows brands to offer global, mobile data with their own name, brand, catalog and support details. No telecom builds or dedicated engineering resources are needed.

With the Zendit eSIM Embeddable, retail customers can buy and instantly activate data plans in 194 countries while Zendit handles the carrier relationships, catalog and delivery behind the scenes. Partners gain a new revenue line while building their brands and strengthening customer relationships.

The eSIM Embeddable also debuts Bring Your Own Payments. Partners can either connect with the payment provider they already use or select the built-in checkout. Because partners keep control of checkout, loyalty programs and travel platforms can let customers redeem points or miles for eSIM data or offer data plans as a reward.

The launch comes as more and more travelers move away from traditional roaming. Travel eSIM package revenue was estimated to be $1.8 billion in 2025, up 85% from 2024, and the market is expected to grow to over $8.7 billion by 2030 (Juniper Research – Travel eSIM Market 2025–2030).

The Zendit eSIM Embeddable is built for partners with customers on the move, including digital wallets, fintechs and neobanks, travel platforms and online travel agencies, MVNOs and carriers, marketplaces and super-apps.

Key benefits of the eSIM Embeddable include:



Go live in minutes: a copy-and-paste setup with zero telecom build.

Your Own Branded store: customers see the partner's brand - not Zendit's.

Global reach: 5,500+ data plans across 194 countries, with instant activation. Low-risk market entry: test demand for travel eSIMs without investing in UX, payments or catalog management. Scale up with Zendit's full eSIM API when it makes sense.

Emilio del Río, President of IDT Digital Payments, said, "With the Zendit eSIM Embeddable, a wallet, travel app or carrier can launch its own branded eSIM store in minutes, not months. And with Bring Your Own Payments, they can offer a checkout experience their customers already trust."

Zendit will introduce the eSIM Embeddable in a free live webinar, "Your eSIM Store, Live in Minutes," this coming Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET.

In the webinar, del Río will discuss the growing opportunity in travel eSIMs and the upside potential for brand partners. David Phelps, Senior Product Manager at Zendit, will demo the eSIM Embeddable live. He'll show how easily partners can launch branded eSIM stores and set up checkout with Stripe or their own payment provider. The webinar will conclude with Q&A. Registrants who can't attend will receive a recording. Register here.

Businesses interested in launching their own branded eSIM store can learn more at zendit.io.

ABOUT ZENDIT

Zendit is an IDT Digital Payments business and a fast-growing, cloud-based, B2B prepaid-as-a-service platform. Zendit's white-label solutions enable brands to offer over 23,000 prepaid digital products and services in over 190 countries, including eSIM plans, mobile top-ups, data bundles and gift cards, through a single API, while Zendit handles provisioning and delivery. IDT Digital Payments is part of IDT Corporation's Traditional Communications Segment.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, communications and AI-powered customer experience solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable, and IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications service providers to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

IDT Corporation

Investor Relations

Bill Ulrey

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973-438-3838

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