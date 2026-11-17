MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New fabricated formats in development for wounds from broad surfaces to large volumetric defects; planned FDA 510(k) submission for the flowable lead device candidate continues to target the first calendar quarter of 2027

Highlights



Conexeu has begun development of W.A.F.E.R.TM, a fabricated, collagen-based scaffold designed to provide structural support across broad wound surfaces and large volumetric defects.

W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet is being designed as a flexible sheet for potential use in a dry (lyophilized) state at the point of care, and to conform to broad wound surfaces.

W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice is being designed as a lyophilized, three-dimensional scaffold for large volumetric defects, with the intent of allowing clinicians to shape it with a scalpel at the point of care.

Designed to be trimmed and shaped with a scalpel at the point of care, the two new formats complement the Company's flowable CXUTM device candidate and are intended for evaluation in large defects. Conexeu continues to target its planned FDA 510(k) submission for its flowable lead wound-care device candidate in the first calendar quarter of 2027, subject to successful completion of required testing, manufacturing activities and regulatory documentation.

RENO, Nev., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) (“Conexeu” or the“Company”), a preclinical-stage medical device company advancing CXUTM, an investigational collagen-based scaffold platform, today announced the development of WIDE APPLICATION FABRICATED EXTRACELLULAR MATRIX FOR RESTORATIONTM (W.A.F.E.R.TM), two additional fabricated CXUTM formats for wound management: W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet and W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice.

Wounds differ substantially in depth, geometry, and access. W.A.F.E.R.TM may extend the CXUTM platform from a flowable into fabricated formats intended for evaluation across different wound geometries and handling needs.

“Wound care is where CXUTM begins, and clinicians treat every kind of wound, from shallow surfaces to large, deep defects. With W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet and W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice, we are beginning to explore how the CXUTM platform might be adapted to different wound geometries. Our near-term focus remains the planned 510(k) submission for our flowable device candidate in the first calendar quarter of 2027; the fabricated formats are early-stage and will follow their own development and regulatory path,” said Miles Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conexeu.

Three formats, one CXUTM platform

Flowable CXUTM device candidate. The Company's lead device candidate is flowable at room temperature, is applied by syringe, and is designed to form a stable three-dimensional scaffold in situ at body temperature. It is designed to reach tunnels, undermined spaces and irregular cavities.

W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet. A flexible sheet format being designed for potential use in the dry (lyophilized) state at the point of care and intended to conform to broad wound surfaces.









W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice. A lyophilized, three-dimensional scaffold intended for large volumetric defects. It is being developed to allow shaping with a scalpel at the point of care, with the design goal of providing structural support within the defect.









“Expanding our laboratory and research and development team has given us the capacity to study CXUTM beyond its flowable presentation. W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet and W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice are early-stage design concepts; our immediate work is to fabricate them reproducibly and characterize their structural and handling properties followed by preclinical evaluation,” said Dr. Claudia Chavez-Munoz, Chief Scientific Officer of Conexeu.

Development concepts across wound geometries

Together, the three formats are being developed for evaluation across a range of wound geometries, from broad surfaces to narrow tracts and large volumetric defects:



Tunneled and undermined wounds, where the CXUTM flowable is designed to reach narrow tracts.

Broad surface wounds, where W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet is designed to cover the wound bed and may be evaluated in combination with the CXUTM flowable along irregular wound borders. Large volumetric and cavity wounds, where W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice is designed to fill the wound volume.

Beyond wound management, the modular nature of these formats may support future investigation in broader reconstructive applications.

Development status and CXUTM program timeline

The flowable CXUTM device candidate leads the program. Conexeu continues to target its planned FDA 510(k) submission in the first calendar quarter of 2027, subject to successful completion of required testing, manufacturing activities, and regulatory submission. Subject to FDA clearance, wound care is expected to be the Company's first commercial indication. The W.A.F.E.R.TM formats are not part of this submission.

W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet and W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice are in early-stage development and have not yet been evaluated in preclinical studies. The Company will determine the regulatory pathway for each fabricated format and has not set timing. All studies of the CXUTM platform to date are preclinical and come from laboratory models, animal models or both. None have evaluated the W.A.F.E.R.TM formats, and preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in humans. CXUTM and W.A.F.E.R.TM are investigational and have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Architecting BioregenerationTM. Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage medical device company. Our patent-protected collagen-based scaffold platform, CXUTM, is built on a single structural principle: one core technology platform being explored across multiple device formats and potential tissue-restoration applications and designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body soft-tissue applications, including the tissue changes that can follow GLP-1 weight loss, with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in the first calendar quarter of 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review. Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, wound care and medical device commercialization and development.

About CXUTM

CXUTM is an investigational collagen-based scaffold platform being developed for wound-care and other soft-tissue-restoration applications. The CXUTM device candidate is flowable at room temperature, is applied by syringe, and is designed to form a stable scaffold in situ at body temperature. W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet and W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice extend the platform into fabricated formats. The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research protected by a multi-jurisdictional patent estate spanning more than 40 jurisdictions (U.S., EU, Japan and Australia, with protection pending in Canada). Conexeu owns the platform IP, holding all rights, title and interest, with no royalty or licensing obligations.

Trademarks. CXUTM, WIDE APPLICATION FABRICATED EXTRACELLULAR MATRIX FOR RESTORATIONTM (W.A.F.E.R.TM) and Architecting BioregenerationTM are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

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Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes“forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development, design, manufacture, testing and potential use of W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet and W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice, the Company's laboratory and research and development capabilities, regulatory pathway, submission timing and platform expansion. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“estimates” or“intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as“forward-looking statements”. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the Company's device candidates, including W.A.F.E.R.TM Sheet, W.A.F.E.R.TM Lattice and the flowable CXUTM device candidate, and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; the risk that the W.A.F.E.R.TM formats cannot be manufactured with the intended properties, dimensions, stability or consistency, or at commercial scale; the risk that the W.A.F.E.R.TM formats may not demonstrate the intended handling, structural or performance characteristics in bench, preclinical or clinical testing; the investigational status of CXUTM, which is not cleared or approved for marketing in any jurisdiction, and that no assurance can be given that any such clearance or approval will be obtained; risks associated with the Company's planned 510(k) submission, including the possibility that the submission may not be completed within the anticipated first-quarter 2027 timeframe or at all; the risk that the FDA may not accept the 510(k) submission as filed, may request additional information, data, or testing, or may determine that the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate device; the risk that one or both W.A.F.E.R.TM formats may require separate regulatory submissions or review and may not be cleared or approved; the risk that marketing clearance for the CXUTM wound-care device may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be subject to conditions or limitations that affect the Company's commercial plans; changes in FDA regulatory policy, guidance, or review standards applicable to 510(k) submissions or the Company's identified predicate devices; the ability of the Company to expand its laboratory and research and development capabilities as planned; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under“Risk Factors” in its most recent registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and subsequent filings. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

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