MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration pairs GATC's Operon® AI modeling with Hesperos' Human-on-a-Chip® systems to show how human-relevant NAMs data can support FDA submissions and reduce reliance on animal testing, beginning with GATC's opioid use disorder candidate

IRVINE, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATC Health Corp, a tech-bio company powering drug discovery and development with its Operon® AI platform, and Hesperos, Inc., a pioneer in Human-on-a-Chip® microphysiological systems, today announced a strategic collaboration to build an integrated New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) workflow that aims to cut the cost and time of preclinical testing ahead of human clinical trials. The workflow will combine Operon's in silico predictive modeling with Hesperos' multi-organ, human cell-based testing. The collaboration will begin with GATC-1021, GATC's drug candidate in development for opioid use disorder (OUD), as the initial use case.

The partnership reflects a regulatory shift underway in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Modernization Act 2.0, enacted in 2022, removed the statutory requirement that drugs be tested in animals before human trials and recognizes cell-based assays, microphysiological systems, and computer models as nonclinical tests. Since then, the FDA has published a roadmap for reducing animal testing in preclinical safety studies (April 2025), draft guidance on the use of NAMs in drug development (March 2026), and a direct final rule (September 2026) replacing“animal” with“nonclinical” in its drug regulations, effective February 4, 2027 unless FDA receives significant adverse comments. The FDA Modernization Act 3.0, which would direct FDA to complete such regulatory updates, has passed the Senate and the House and awaits final Senate action.

Dr. Warren Casey, Director of the new Office of Research Innovation, Validation, and Application (ORIVA) in the NIH Office of the Director, commented on the broader industry significance: "The integration of in silico predictive platforms and human organ-on-a-chip technologies represents the evolution in safety and efficacy testing envisioned under the FDA Modernization Act initiative. Moving toward human-relevant systems allows researchers to capture subtle human biological responses early in development. Projects like this highlight the practical, high-impact application of NAMs in bringing much-needed therapeutics closer to clinical evaluation."

The workflow is designed to evaluate efficacy, safety, off-target toxicity, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters in human-relevant systems. GATC Health is utilizing its proprietary Operon AI platform to perform in silico predictive modeling, simulating biological targets, off-target binding profiles, and neurobiological pathway interactions specific to addiction and central nervous system signaling. Concurrently, Hesperos is applying its interconnected, serum-free Human-on-a-Chip microfluidic platforms-incorporating functional neural, cardiac, and hepatic cellular circuits-to measure real-time physiological responses to GATC-1021, testing Operon's computational predictions directly in human cell-based models.

"Human-on-a-Chip® systems provide functional, real-time physiological data from human cells that conventional preclinical approaches cannot readily capture-especially for complex neurological disorders," added James Hickman, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of Hesperos, Inc. "Partnering with GATC Health to pair our Human-on-a-Chip microphysiological models with their Operon AI predictions creates a continuous loop of human-focused data. Using GATC-1021 as a real-world case study will show how NAMs can help inform and de-risk development ahead of an IND filing."

GATC-1021 is a non-opioid, AI-identified small molecule that modulates the 5-HT2A and 5-HT6 serotonin receptors. It was identified by Operon from human data and described in a peer-reviewed study conducted with the University of California, Irvine and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Data generated through the collaboration are also intended to contribute to the nonclinical data supporting GATC Health's planned Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA.

"This collaboration is about building a repeatable way to combine AI prediction with human cell-based data," said Jayson Uffens, Co-Founder and CTO of GATC Health. "GATC-1021 gives us a real drug candidate to run through that workflow. Operon predicts how the compound should behave in neural, cardiac and liver tissue, Hesperos measures what actually happens, and we learn early whether both the model and the candidate hold up. That's the evidence we want before an IND, and what regulators will expect from anyone using AI to guide development."

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a tech-bio company revolutionizing drug discovery and development by simulating complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 91% specificity and 86% sensitivity. Trusted by the world's largest insurance marketplace, biopharma, researchers, and investment partners, GATC Health's risk prediction product, the Derisq® AI report, accurately assesses and predicts drug candidate safety, efficacy, and non-obvious side effects prior to the commitment of development capital. GATC Health's AI platform, Operon®, is generative, creating intellectual property, extending pipelines, and optimizing assets. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC Health accelerates breakthroughs and reduces costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit .

About Hesperos, Inc.

Hesperos is a global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in preclinical drug development services utilizing its Human-on-a-Chip® platform. By replicating key aspects of human biology (and thus avoiding expensive, time-consuming, and often less informative animal testing), Human-on-a-Chip® organ-system models provide product development teams with more meaningful insights that can accurately predict an agent's therapeutic profile while lowering costs and accelerating development timelines. For more information, visit

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