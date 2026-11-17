MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via MiningNewsWire - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) today announces its placement in an editorial published by via MiningNewsWire ("MNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“Why Gold, Silver and Critical Minerals Are Converging into One Compelling Investment Opportunity,” please visit:

Renewed safe-haven demand for gold and silver is building as U.S. debt climbs past 100% of GDP and central banks keep accumulating gold. At the same time, the federal 2025 List of Critical Minerals now covers silver, copper, lead and zinc, turning familiar metals into national security priorities. Where these forces converge, America's historic mining districts are drawing fresh attention.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is advancing one of the most storied: the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, site of America's first silver mine. Nearly 200 years later, modern drilling is returning exceptional gold and silver grades, and an aggressive exploration campaign is testing whether the historic mine is only the beginning. The company is working to establish itself among big-name mining operations.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

For more information, visit Metalsource Mining Inc.

About MiningNewsWire

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