MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New option gives employers greater flexibility to offer GLP-1 coverage and high-quality care that fits the needs of their workforce

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced an expansion of its Comprehensive Weight Care program that gives employers a new way to offer access to FDA-approved GLP-1 medications and comprehensive weight care while keeping medication spending predictable.

Teladoc Health's Comprehensive Weight Care program now gives employers the option to contribute toward the cost of GLP-1 medications outside of traditional pharmacy benefit designs with flexible patient out of pocket costs. This offering enables employers to help employees and their families pay for authentic FDA-approved GLP-1 medications from Eli Lilly and Company and Novo, alongside comprehensive clinical care, nutrition and lifestyle support.

This option comes as consumer demand for GLP-1s remains high and coverage remains a challenge. According to WTW, nearly half of employers currently do not cover GLP-1s for weight loss.

“Employers want to provide benefits that help their workforce achieve their health goals and need flexible strategies that work for their organizations,” said Kelly Bliss, President, U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health.“We are helping employers meet the needs of their employees while providing greater predictability and transparency around healthcare spending. Importantly, we give people a trusted path to high-quality care and affordable access to FDA-approved, authentic medication for meaningful, sustained health outcomes.”

“Too many people still lack coverage for obesity care, and Lilly is working to close that access gap,” said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA.“Lilly Employer Connect gives employers greater choice, control and cost transparency in how they support access for their employees, and we're pleased Teladoc Health is helping bring that flexibility to its clients.”

“Expanding access to obesity care requires options that work for patients and employers,” said Tom Scales, SVP Market Access and Public Affairs for Novo.“Novo works with approved collaborators like Teladoc to provide pathways specifically designed for employer-funded access, giving employers a clear and predictable way to manage their costs and help their employees afford obesity care.”

Through this offering, employers can offer access to medications from both Lilly and Novo, with multidisciplinary support from licensed obesity medicine clinicians, registered dietitians and health coaches, together with connected digital scales, personalized lifestyle coaching, nutrition counseling, AI-enabled food logging, mental health support and behavior-change resources. The care team stays with members over time, providing the ongoing support obesity care requires.

How it works

Employers are now able to manage their program through a single contract with Teladoc Health for both the clinical program and medication access. Each plan year, the employer sets a fixed payment per employee per fill that applies consistently across covered medications, and employees pay the remaining balance for each fill.

Teladoc Health manages eligibility, program oversight, and consolidated employer invoicing. Pharmacy claims are administered on a 100% pass-through basis, including eligibility verification, real-time application of each employer's payment, and audit-ready claims documentation.

Employers see what they pay for each fill, including the medication, the pharmacy dispensing fee, and the claims administration fee. This gives benefits teams the clarity to set a contribution level with confidence and forecast total program spend for the year.

Employers can also choose to tie their contribution to program engagement, using criteria such as food logging, regular weigh-ins, engagement with educational content and ongoing participation in the program to determine eligibility for the employer contribution.

New research reinforces value of sustained lifestyle support

Teladoc Health also unveiled new research that examines two years of weight-loss outcomes among nearly 23,000 members enrolled in its Weight and Diabetes Prevention programs.

The research found that clinically meaningful weight loss increased over time, suggesting that sustained participation and long-term access to comprehensive lifestyle support can help members continue making meaningful progress beyond the first year:



47.7% of members achieved at least 5% weight loss by 24 months

Among members who lost weight during their first year, 53% continued losing additional weight during year two

Nearly one-third of members achieved weight loss of 10% or greater by 24 months Average BMI declined by 2.3 points, and approximately one in five members moved from an obesity category into either the overweight or healthy BMI range over two years



Additional research, presented at ObesityWeek 2026 in Washington D.C., focused on GLP-1 utilization patterns and its association on weight loss at 12-months and durability of weight loss at 24-months.

The launch is part of Teladoc Health's strategy to enhance its integrated care offerings and deliver greater value to customers, building on the GLP-1 medication self-pay option that Teladoc Health introduced last year as well as innovations within the Teladoc One care model.

Teladoc Health's employer contribution option is available now, and the first contracted clients will launch programs for their employees Jan. 1, 2027.

To learn more about Teladoc Health's obesity and weight care programs, click here.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners - transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.

Media:

Lou Serio

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