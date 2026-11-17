Phase 1 VIPER-101 abstract reports 88% overall response rate and 75% complete response rate with durable CD5-negative T-cell reconstitution

Senza5 CART5 holds FDA RMAT and Orphan Drug designations; the Company plans to advance the program into a pivotal study

LampTAC is a novel, in vivo degrader technology and preclinical findings demonstrate cell-intrinsic protein degradation and support its potential for engineering next-generation in vivo cell therapies

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc. today announced that results from the Phase 1 VIPER-101 study of Senza5 CART5 in relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma will be presented in an oral session, and preclinical data on its LampTAC protein degradation platform will be presented in a poster session at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 12–15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The oral presentation will highlight clinical activity, CAR-T persistence, immune reconstitution, and delayed immune-mediated adverse events in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma. The presentation follows Vittoria's announcement of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for Senza5 CART5, which was supported by this dataset, in addition to Orphan Drug designation.

“The responses we have seen in VIPER-101 strengthen our conviction that Senza5 CART5 can become a meaningful option for patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma, who today have few effective choices,” said Nicholas A. Siciliano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vittoria Biotherapeutics.

A separate poster will describe LampTAC, a modular, genetically encoded protein degradation platform that enables cell-intrinsic protein control without genome editing and presents data supporting its potential for armoring in vivo CAR-T cells. Together, the presentations reflect Vittoria's progress in building next-generation immunotherapies with a shared foundation in T-cell biology.

“Our work on CD5 has shown that modulating T-cell signaling pathways can make engineered T cells more potent. LampTACTM is the evolution of that finding: a programmable, cell intrinsic protein degrader technology that can enhance in vivo engineered cells without genome editing. We look forward to presenting both datasets at ASH, and to advancing the distinct opportunities each represents,” added Dr. Siciliano.

ASH 2026 Presentation Highlights and Details

VIPER-101 – Oral Presentation

Presentation title: High complete response rates, durable CD5-negative T-cell persistence, and mechanistically tractable delayed immune-mediated toxicity after low-dose CD5-edited CD5 CAR T-cell therapy in relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma

Presenter: Stefan K. Barta, M.D., M.S., Penn Medicine

Session: 625. T Cell, NK Cell, or NK/T Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Cellular and Immune Therapies in T-Cell and NK-Cell Malignancies

Abstract / publication number: 908

Date, time and location: Monday, December 14, 2026; 3:00 to 3:15 PM CT (session 2:45 to 4:15 PM); Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Theatre B

LampTAC – Poster Presentation

Presentation title: LAMPTAC: A genetically encoded lysosome-targeting chimera platform for programmable, cell-intrinsic protein degradation can enable multiplexed engineering of in vivo CAR-T cells for heme indications

Session: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Abstract / publication number: 5902

Date, time and location: Monday, December 14, 2026; 6:00:00 - 8:00:00 PM CT; MCCNO - Hall F

About Vittoria Biotherapeutics

Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing engineered T-cell therapies that address key limitations of current approaches. Built on technology exclusively licensed from the University of Pennsylvania, the Company's proprietary Senza5 platform unlocks the cytotoxic potential of engineered T cells and uses a five-day manufacturing process to maximize stemness, durability, and potency. By acting on the fundamental biology of T cells, Senza5 is designed to improve the efficacy of engineered T-cell therapies, with pipeline applications in hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases. Building on its expertise in T-cell biology and CD5 modulation, Vittoria is also developing LampTAC, a modular, cell-intrinsic protein degradation platform that enables genome-editing-free engineering of next-generation cell therapies. To learn more, visit vittoriabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits of RMAT and Orphan Drug designations, the clinical development of Senza5 CART5, planned interactions with FDA, and the design and timing of any pivotal study. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including that results from early studies may not be predictive of results in later studies, that FDA may not agree with the Company's proposed development plan, and that designations do not guarantee expedited development, review, or approval. Vittoria undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Vittoria Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Nicholas A. Siciliano, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

+1 215-600-1380

Media Contact

LifeSci Communications

Mike Tattory

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