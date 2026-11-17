MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a U.S.-based provider of critical materials, precision-engineered components, and advanced high-energy systems, today announced the appointment of Jake Homiller as President of Elmet Refining & Trading (“ERT”), a newly created division of The Elmet Group, effective November 16, 2026.

In this role, Mr. Homiller will report directly to Elmet's Chief Executive Officer and oversee all operations and activities for the new division. ERT will be responsible for coordinating sourcing, processing, and material delivery across Elmet's expanding global tungsten network. ERT will also oversee upstream mine offtake agreements, the Springer JV APT plant project, and downstream processing to enhance supply chain visibility, coordination, and resiliency. Through ERT, Elmet anticipates gaining greater control over feedstock sourcing, processing capacity, and material flows, enhancing its ability to support customers with reliable, long-term access to critical materials while strengthening its competitive position in strategic end markets.

Mr. Homiller has served as a member of Elmet Technologies LLC's Board of Directors since January 2024, Elmet's Board of Directors since going public in April 2026, and has supported the Company on numerous strategic initiatives, including M&A and integration activities. Prior to joining Elmet, Mr. Homiller was the CEO of CarbiCrete, a leading carbon removal technology company. He also previously served as President and CEO of H.C. Starck Solutions (“HCSS”) Americas, a leading global manufacturer of technology metals used in a broad range of industries such as electronics, medical devices, and aerospace, from 2020 through Elmet's acquisition in late 2023. Before that, he held senior global leadership roles with A.W. Chesterton Company and Cabot Corporation.

“Jake is a strong addition to our team as he brings a valuable combination of executive leadership and manufacturing experience to Elmet at a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Elmet CEO Peter V. Anania.“Having previously led HCSS Americas and more recently served on our Board, Jake already has a deep understanding of our business, our customers, and our long-term vision. We have established a strong foundation for ERT and consider this appointment an important next step in bringing the division's capabilities online. With continued strong market demand, we believe Jake is well positioned to lead this effort and establish ERT as an integral part of our expanding critical materials platform.”

“The Elmet Group has gone through transformational changes, creating a significant opportunity to build on its established manufacturing capabilities and expand its role in the global critical materials supply chain,” said Jake Homiller.“I believe that ERT is uniquely positioned to connect upstream resource development with downstream manufacturing capabilities, providing customers with greater supply chain reliability and access to strategically important materials. I look forward to working with the team to ramp operations, meet growing customer demand, and build the division into a meaningful contributor.”

In connection with this appointment, Mr. Homiller resigned from his membership of the Company's Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee but will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board.

About The Elmet Group

The Elmet Group is a U.S.-based provider of critical materials, precision-engineered components, and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through three divisions: Critical Materials Components (CMC), Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), and Elmet Refining & Trading (ERT), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its Allies' needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.

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Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and include statements regarding (i) through ERT, Elmet gaining greater control over feedstock sourcing, processing capacity, and material flows, enhancing its ability to support customers with reliable, long-term access to critical materials while strengthening its competitive position in strategic end markets; (ii) ERT becoming an integral part of Elmet's critical materials platform; and (iii) ERT being uniquely positioned to connect upstream resource development with downstream manufacturing capabilities.

When used in this press release, words such as“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“may,”“should,”“would,”“could,” and“will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Elmet's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-294725) and subsequent filings Elmet makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Elmet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.