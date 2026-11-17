Key takeaways:



Put business expertise to work: Custom skills bring an organization's terminology, business rules and analytical instructions into Qlik Answers®, shaping how it investigates business questions.

See what an initial answer may leave out: Excluded set analysis, prediction, optimization and causal analysis help teams explore overlooked data, assess likely outcomes and evaluate their options. Extend the value of existing analytics: Qlik Answers builds on the logic in customers' Qlik applications, with a streamlined architecture delivering faster and more accurate responses in Qlik's internal testing

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the availability of new advanced analytics and custom skills in Qlik Answers, bringing more of an organization's analytical expertise into AI-assisted business decisions. The enhancements combine AI reasoning with the Qlik Analytics Engine and company-specific business context to help teams investigate complex questions and evaluate what to do next.

Decisions about which customers to prioritize or where to focus resources require teams to understand the factors behind a result, examine what the initial analysis leaves out and apply the business's own rules. Qlik Answers brings these investigations into a conversational experience, combining established analytical logic with guidance on how the organization approaches its work.

The Qlik Analytics Engine connects the analysis to data beyond the current selection. Excluded set, or gray, analysis helps users examine that data, such as customers who did not buy a product, to uncover opportunities an initial view may overlook. Predictive analysis helps assess likely outcomes, optimization helps identify the best options within specified constraints, and causal analysis helps investigate potential drivers.

“Knowing what a report leaves out used to mean someone had to know to ask,” said Martin Gries, Global Supply Chain Director and Head of Data and Analytics, H. & J. Brüggen KG.“Now, gray analysis surfaces insights from excluded data automatically, and because Qlik Answers already knows our own business rules, we get an answer we can act on, instead of one we have to double check.”

Organizations define custom skills using their own terminology, business rules and instructions for analytical tasks. A sales team, for example, can guide how Qlik Answers approaches an account review, then use that guidance when asking which customers to prioritize. The agent applies this guidance automatically alongside its analytical skills; the Qlik Analytics Engine performs supported analysis on the team's Qlik applications.

“Most organizations will soon have access to similarly capable AI models,” said Nick Magnuson, Head of AI at Qlik.“The difference that Qlik provides is the business meaning surrounding the model: the data, of course, as well as the objectives, constraints and definitions that reflect how the business actually works, not just how IT describes it. That foundation leads to better decisions, not just faster ones, and prepares organizations to progressively augment operations through agentic workflows.”

The update runs on a simplified architecture, powered by AWS Bedrock, which provides the foundation models behind Qlik Answers' reasoning. Existing Qlik Answers deployments are designed to continue operating throughout the rollout.

Advanced analytics and custom skills are now available in Qlik Answers. For more information, visit qlik.com/us/products/qlik-answers. To learn how Qlik and AWS work together across analytics and AI, visit qlik.com/us/products/technology/amazon-web-services.