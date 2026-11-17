MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With nearly two decades of comparable-store sales growth and increasing systemwide EBITDA, Emerging Vision is positioned for continued expansion.

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Optical and Site for Sore Eyes, two of America's longest-standing optical retail franchise brands under the Emerging Vision banner, are expanding franchise development efforts that have been built on nearly two decades of comparable-store sales growth and increasing systemwide EBITDA.

This expansion comes as the U.S. optical industry continues to demonstrate strong fundamental growth. According to The Vision Council, the optical market reached $69.5 billion in 2025, while 94% of American adults (approximately 250 million people) use some form of eyewear. More than 80% of frames and lenses continue to be purchased in physical retail locations, thus reinforcing the importance of neighborhood optical stores.

"Optical retail offers a compelling combination of essential healthcare services, recurring consumer demand, and retail opportunity," said Glenn Spina, CEO of Emerging Vision. "Our consistent comparable-store sales growth and financial performance demonstrate the strength of our business model. We see significant opportunities to bring Sterling Optical and Site for Sore Eyes to new communities through franchise development and partnerships."

A Proven Business Model in a Growing Industry

Supported by increasing systemwide EBITDA, Emerging Vision has achieved 18 years of comparable-store sales growth. This sustained performance reflects the company's ability to navigate changing economic conditions while continuing to serve the vision care needs of consumers.

Long-term industry trends further support the company's expansion strategy. An aging U.S. population, growing vision care needs, and continued demand for prescription eyewear and eye examinations provide a strong foundation for optical retail.

Expanding Franchise Opportunities

Emerging Vision is seeking qualified partners for its Sterling Optical and Site for Sore Eyes franchise brands. Ideal candidates include recent graduates from optometry school, practicing optometrists, current optical retailers, entrepreneurs, and multi-unit operators looking to expand within the vision care category.

The company's franchise model offers the benefits of an established national brand, purchasing relationships, marketing support, operational resources, and industry expertise. Independent optical retailers may also explore opportunities to convert existing locations to the Sterling Optical or Site for Sore Eyes brand.

"Our goal is to partner with business owners and optometrists who recognize the long-term potential of optical retail,” said Jeff Lewis, O.D., Medical Director of Emerging Vision. "With a proven operating history and strong industry fundamentals, we believe Emerging Vision is well positioned for its next phase of growth."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Sterling Optical or Site for Sore Eyes, visit emergingvision.com.

About Emerging Vision

As a parent company to over 100 optical locations inclusive of Sterling Optical, Site for Sore Eyes, The Eye Gallery, The Artful Eye, and OPTICA, Emerging Vision serves as a beloved partner that provides deep industry expertise and hands-on support to help optical franchisees thrive. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation and partnership has established it as a trusted leader in optical retail.

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