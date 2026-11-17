MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("CTW" or "the Company"), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship platform, G123.jp, today announced that its management and investor relations teams will participate in the following upcoming December 2026 investment conferences.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference

Dates: December 8-9, 2026

Location: Virtual

Presentation Registration: Link here – December 8, 11:30am ET

15th Annual StoneX Discovery Conference

Date: December 10, 2026

Location: New York Athletic Club – 180 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019

CTW will present at iAccess and plans to discuss its long-term growth strategy, recent operating execution and financial performance, and the differentiated model behind the Company's flagship G123 gaming platform, which provides players worldwide with instant access to officially licensed anime IP games directly in their browser, with no downloads, installation or account registration required. CTW's management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with CTW management should contact their iAccess or StoneX conference representative, or the CTW Investor Relations team at ....

About CTW

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese anime IP, including So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally accessible flagship platform, G123.jp, which has accumulated paying users in over 200 countries since its 2018 launch. Founded in Tokyo in 2013, CTW partners with anime and manga IP holders to bring officially licensed titles to players around the world with no downloads or account registration required.

For more information, visit or G123.jp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high "playability" on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Media Contact:

CTW Press Team

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Investor Relations Contact:

Patrick Federle | Head of Investor Relations

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