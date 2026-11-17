MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HOPE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) (“Orchestra BioMed” or the“Company”), a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3, 2026, in New York City. David Hochman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Matthew O'Brien, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, at 9:00am ET. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through Orchestra BioMed's Investor Relations website and will be available for replay following the event.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies. The Company's two flagship product candidates, Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy and Virtue®Sirolimus AngioInfusionTM Balloon (Virtue SAB), are currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials for their lead indications, each representing multi-billion-dollar annual global market opportunities.

AVIM Therapy is a bioelectronic treatment for hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and is designed to be delivered by a pacemaker and achieve immediate, substantial and sustained reductions in blood pressure in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The Company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), one of the largest medical device companies in the world and the global leader in cardiac pacing therapies, for the development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients. AVIM Therapy has two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations. The BACKBEAT Trial evaluating AVIM Therapy has completed enrollment.

Virtue SAB is a first-of-its-kind, non-coated drug delivery AngioInfusionTM balloon system designed to infuse a large liquid dose of proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFRTM, for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Virtue SAB exceeded the published pharmacokinetics of leading limus drug-eluting stents and demonstrated positive three-year clinical data in coronary In-Stent Restenosis in the SABRE study, a multi-center prospective, independent core lab-adjudicated pilot clinical study of 50 patients conducted in Europe. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary in-stent restenosis, coronary small vessel disease and below-the-knee peripheral artery disease, in each case, within specified parameters. The Virtue Trial evaluating Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary in-stent restenosis is currently enrolling patients.

CAUTION: Investigational devices. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

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Investor Contact:

Silas Newcomb

Orchestra BioMed

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Media Contact:

Nina Premutico

Orchestra BioMed

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