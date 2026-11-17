MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Jersey litigation boutique looks to expand its legal team amid growing demand for its plaintiff-side litigation and advisory services

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., a New Jersey-based litigation boutique led by attorney Michael J. Epstein, has announced plans to add an attorney to its legal team, marking an important milestone as the firm prepares for a new phase of growth.

The firm is seeking an attorney with one to three years of experience who is interested in developing a litigation practice, working directly with clients, and taking on meaningful responsibility early in their career.

The decision to expand reflects the firm's long-term strategy of building a practice that combines the personal attention of a boutique law firm with the experience, resources, and capabilities necessary to handle increasingly complex legal matters.

“For decades, we've been very deliberate about how we've built this firm,” said Michael J. Epstein, founder of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.“We've focused on the quality of our work, the relationships we have with our clients, and making sure that we grow for the right reasons. We're now at a point where bringing another attorney into the practice makes sense, both for the clients we serve today and for where we want to take the firm in the years ahead.”

The Epstein Law Firm represents clients in personal injury litigation and other legal matters, with an emphasis on plaintiff-side advocacy. Its work includes motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and other disputes involving individuals seeking legal representation following serious injuries or losses. The firm also provides legal guidance on business and professional matters, including issues involving law firm ownership structures and management services organizations.

Epstein said the decision to recruit reflects more than an immediate staffing need. It is part of a broader effort to position the firm for its next chapter while preserving the characteristics that have defined its practice.

“Growth is something every law firm talks about, but growth by itself isn't much of an accomplishment,” Epstein said.“What matters is whether you're building something better. We want to bring in someone who shares our commitment to doing excellent legal work, who wants to learn, and who sees an opportunity to build a career rather than simply fill a position.”

The firm is particularly interested in candidates with strong legal writing and oral advocacy skills, attention to detail, and a genuine interest in litigation. The successful candidate will have opportunities to develop professionally while contributing to the firm's existing caseload and future expansion.

For Epstein, the recruitment also represents an opportunity to invest in the next generation of New Jersey litigators.

“One of the things I value about a smaller firm is that young lawyers can be much closer to the actual practice of law,” Epstein said.“They can see how cases develop, how decisions are made, and how relationships with clients are built. We want someone who is eager to take advantage of that environment, ask questions, work hard, and grow with us.”

While the firm intends to expand, Epstein emphasized that its commitment to personal service and direct attorney involvement will remain central to its identity.

“We've spent over half a century building a firm that people trust with important problems in their lives,” he said.“That doesn't change because we add another lawyer. If anything, this is about making sure we can continue delivering that level of service as the practice evolves.”

Based in Rochelle Park, NJ, The Epstein Law Firm represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle crashes, construction accidents, premises liability incidents, and other serious injury matters. The firm is recognized statewide for its litigation results and commitment to client advocacy.

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Attorneys interested in the position are encouraged to submit their resumes to