A child's drawing of what flourishing means to them, from a school workshop in Manila where children helped shape the Global Child Flourishing Compact.

Faith networks reaching over one billion people in more than 190 countries are joining governments to plan for children. Drawing by a child in Manila.

The challenge, the approach and the evidence: how the Compact's three commitments (say it, do it, fund it) bring faith institutions into national plans for children.

RAIS-led Compact for Child Flourishing, backed by 55+ endorsers from seven faiths with networks reaching over 1B people; Kenya is the first country partner.

- Dr. Alaa Murabit, Founder and CEO of RAISMANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RAIS (Resilient Architecture for Integration & Security) today launched the Global Child Flourishing Compact in Manila. RAIS and Arigatou International co-hosted the launch event on the eve of the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children. Backed by more than 55 founding endorsers from seven faith traditions, with networks reaching more than one billion people across 190 countries, the Compact brings faith institutions into government-led planning and financing for children's health, safety and learning. Kenya, the first country partner, has proposed 2027 commitments on safeguarding, parenting support and child protection.In many countries, the clinic where a child is born and the school where she learns to read are run by a faith institution. Those institutions are too often absent when governments decide what to fund for children. Even when services are available, families may hesitate to use them if doing so carries stigma or feels at odds with community expectations. Trusted faith leaders can help address those barriers.“Every one of our traditions teaches that a child is a trust placed in our hands,” said Dr. Alaa Murabit, Founder and CEO of RAIS.“Survival is the floor, not the goal. A country's security is built long before a crisis, in the health, safety and learning of its children.”“Our commitment is to move beyond declarations and ensure that children experience safer institutions, stronger families and better protection in their everyday lives,” said Hon. Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services.Ministers from Malawi and Syria are partnering with the Compact.“My commitment begins with the children of Malawi, but my voice stands for every child, everywhere,” said Hon. Mary Navicha, Malawi's Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.“As Syria rebuilds, our children need more than services. They need communities that hold them safely, across every faith and background,” said H.E. Hind Kabawat, Syria's Minister of Social Affairs and Labor.The UN estimates that 4.9 million children died before age five in 2024, most from preventable causes. WHO estimates that up to one billion children aged 2–17 experienced violence or neglect in the past year.Preliminary OECD figures show official development assistance fell 23.1% in real terms in 2025, the largest annual drop on record. U.S. giving to religious organizations reached $151.6 billion that year, Giving USA estimates. Annual zakat giving worldwide is estimated at US$200 billion to US$1 trillion.The Compact gives governments and faith institutions a way to identify where faith-aligned giving can complement public budgets and help fund national priorities for children.In a video message, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the Compact and called on“governments, development banks, philanthropies and the private sector to engage faith-based institutions in shaping policies, financing and national priorities for children.”The Compact sets out three commitments:Say it. Use religious and institutional authority to champion children's rights, dignity, safety and agency.Do it. Strengthen safeguarding, services and proven interventions through faith-run schools, clinics, congregations and networks.Fund it. Connect faith-aligned giving and institutional resources with public budgets, philanthropy and development finance to support national priorities and track results.In Malawi, the government reimbursed Christian Health Association of Malawi facilities to provide free maternal and newborn care. In a trial in wartime Ukraine, caregivers assigned to Hope Groups reported about half as much violence against children as those on the waitlist. In Indonesia, women Islamic scholars issued a fatwa against child marriage in 2017. Two years later, parliament raised the minimum marriage age for girls from 16 to 19.Children helped shape the Compact's priorities and shared their experiences at the launch.“A generation can only truly flourish when it can imagine a future beyond survival,” said Santiago, a student and child advocate.“This Compact calls us to listen to children and build communities where every child is respected, empowered and can flourish,” said Rev. Keishi Miyamoto, President of Arigatou International.“Children bear the consequences of decisions they had no voice in making, and too often inherit crises they had no part in creating,” said Imam Omar Suleiman, Founder of the Yaqeen Institute.2027: The Year of Child FlourishingThe Compact will work with governments, faith institutions and financing partners on national plans in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Indonesia. The plans will identify who will deliver each commitment, what it will cost, how it could be funded and how progress will be reported. Preliminary conversations are also underway with Malawi, Syria and Sudan.“Through the Global Child Flourishing Compact, we will strengthen collaboration that transforms current systems and prioritizes children's safety, agency and flourishing in a healthy environment,” said Rev. Prof. Dr. Jerry Pillay, General Secretary of the World Council of Churches.Founding endorsers include the World Council of Churches, the World Evangelical Alliance, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Muhammadiyah, Islamic Relief Worldwide, World Vision International, Aga Khan University, the Bahá'í International Community, the New York Board of Rabbis, the International Network of Engaged Buddhists, Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha and Scholas Occurrentes, founded by Pope Francis.Champions for Child Flourishing include Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland; His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano; His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon; Rabbi David Rosen; Archbishop Felix Machado; and Marta Santos Pais, former UN Special Representative on Violence against Children.“The measure of our faith is not how beautifully we pray. It is whether every child is safe with us, in our homes and in our houses of worship,” said Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, International Director of Parmarth Niketan.ENDSAbout RAIS: RAIS advances sovereign security by helping countries protect their people, govern their choices and sustain their institutions. RAIS conceived and initiated the Global Child Flourishing Compact.About Arigatou International: Arigatou works across religious and cultural traditions to advance children's rights and well-being.Media inquiries ·...Media assets · Global Child Flourishing Compact Media Assets

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Dr. Tedros, WHO, Addresses the RAIS Global Child Flourishing Compact Launch in Manila

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Global Child Flourishing Compact Brings Faith Networks Into National Plans for Children's Health, Safety and Learning News Provided By RAIS November 17, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Religion, World & Regional...



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