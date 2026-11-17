DirectCare AI's refreshed health questions community connects users to care pathways for TRT, HRT, ED, weight management and hair loss.

A sample health question in the DirectCare AI community, showing AI-generated information alongside a community member's perspective. Demo content shown; answers are general information, not medical advice.

From the DirectCare AI app, users can explore care pathways for TRT, HRT, ED, weight management and hair loss. Treatment decisions are made by a clinician following evaluation; availability varies by state.

The refreshed community brings health questions, AI-generated information, peer and professional perspectives, coaching, and access to care together.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DirectCare AI today announced a refreshed version of its health questions community, connecting the experience to six direct-to-consumer care pathways: TRT, HRT, ED, weight management, hair loss, and chronic care management.

Users can ask health questions, receive AI-generated information, engage with peers and participating professionals, and find coaches offering sessions. They can also explore clinician-guided care pathways for [TRT, HRT, ED, weight management, hair loss, and chronic care management] through DirectCare AI's broader care experience. Treatment decisions are made by a clinician following evaluation; access to a pathway does not guarantee eligibility or a prescription, and availability varies by state.

The community adds a consumer-facing entry point alongside DirectCare AI's existing care operations. The company has active patients in chronic care management and remote patient monitoring programs and offers direct-to-consumer care pathways across all 50 states, with the availability of individual pathways varying by state.

DirectCare AI is also seeking partnerships with organizations interested in bringing these capabilities into their own ecosystems, as well as experts interested in sharing insights with users in the DirectCare AI community.

“Our goal is to make it easier for people to move from health questions to appropriate next steps, with community perspectives, coaching and access to clinician-guided care in one experience,” said Scott Hozebin, CEO and co-founder of DirectCare AI.

Users can download the app to explore the community and care pathways.

Dache Williams

DirectCare AI

+1 888-298-6718

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From Questions to Care: How DirectCareAI Turns Health Curiosity into Real Treatment

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DirectCare AI Connects Health Community to Six Physician-Guided Care Pathways News Provided By DirectCare AI November 17, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Technology



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