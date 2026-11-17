LeadAIO 2.0, a managed AI visibility platform that gets mid-market and enterprise brands named, cited and recommended in AI answers.

Proprietary technology shows brands how AI describes and recommends them, and a senior strategy team does the work to change it.

- Sivonne Bibi, CCO of LeadAIOHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LeadAIO today launched LeadAIO 2.0, a managed AI visibility platform that gets mid-market and enterprise brands named, cited and recommended in AI answers. It pairs technology built over two years by the company's AI development team with senior strategists who do the work. LeadAIO 2.0 covers ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and AI Mode, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and Grok.AI now shapes which vendors make the shortlist. G2 surveyed 1,076 B2B software buyers for an April 2026 report. Half (51%) said they start research with an AI chatbot more often than with Google. Sixty-nine percent chose a different vendor than they first planned based on what a chatbot recommended."Buyers are asking AI who to choose, and a brand that isn't in the answer is off the shortlist before the first sales call," said Sivonne Bibi, CCO of LeadAIO. "Measurement alone doesn't change that answer. LeadAIO 2.0 pairs technology that shows exactly where a brand stands with a senior team accountable for moving it. Our job is to make our clients the answer AI recommends."Every engagement starts with the AI Visibility ScoreEach engagement begins with the LeadAIO AI Visibility Score, a baseline built from the prompts buyers use in the client's category. It shows how often each AI engine names the brand, where it appears in the answer, who AI recommends instead, which sources it cites and how accurately it describes the brand.Senior strategists turn that baseline into a plan for the client's market. They carry it out through entity authority, citation development, content and technical work. Results are reviewed with the client in quarterly business reviews.LeadAIO's technology powers each step. It analyzes how AI platforms describe a company, finds visibility gaps, optimizes content, deploys AI agents and tracks brand mentions and recommendations over time.Selected clients get direct platform access in DecemberIn December, selected clients will get direct access to the LeadAIO platform. Their teams will get the same view LeadAIO's strategists work from: visibility by engine, competitive position and progress over time. Enterprise engagements can add a dedicated private LLM trained on the client's own knowledge.LeadAIO 2.0 also introduces a new brand identity and website. Companies can request their AI Visibility Score at LeadAIO/ai-visibility-score.About LeadAIOLeadAIO is an AI visibility company for mid-market and enterprise brands. Its managed AI visibility platform pairs proprietary technology with senior strategists to get brands named, cited and recommended in ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and AI Mode, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and Grok. Its work spans AI optimization (AIO), including generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO). LeadAIO is based in Huntington Beach, California. Learn more at LeadAIO.

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LeadAIO Launches LeadAIO 2.0, a Managed AI Visibility Platform for Mid-Market and Enterprise Brands News Provided By LeadAIO November 17, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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