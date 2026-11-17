XYRA is now accredited by the UAE Federal Tax Authority as Tax Accounting Software.

The Dubai-built, AI-powered accounting platform has been approved for the FTA's Tax Accounting Software Register, ahead of the UAE's 2027 e-invoicing rollout

- Mr. Selvam, CEO & Founder, XYRA AIDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XYRA AI, the Dubai-based company behind the AI-powered accounting platform XYRA, today announced that the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) approved XYRA as accredited Tax Accounting Software on 16 November 2026. The software is being listed in the FTA's Tax Accounting Software Register (TASR), published on gov as the list of Accredited Tax Accounting Software Vendors.The FTA lists tax accounting software from vendors that have declared to the FTA that their software meets its Requirements Document for Tax Accounting Software. The requirements cover capturing the accounting information needed for tax reporting and producing the FTA Audit File (FAF), the standard electronic file the FTA may request from a business during a tax audit.XYRA was designed in the UAE for UAE rules. VAT, Corporate Tax and e-invoicing logic sit in its data model rather than in an add-on. XYRA Books covers invoicing, purchases, AI bank reconciliation, and VAT and Corporate Tax reports, with VAT 201 and Corporate Tax filing on the Growth plan. Ask XYRA, the platform's AI assistant, answers questions about the books in plain language. Nothing is posted, paid or sent until the user approves it."Businesses in the UAE want to know that the software keeping their books meets the Federal Tax Authority's requirements. This accreditation gives them that answer. We built XYRA here, with tax experts inside the team, so that compliance is part of how the books are kept every day, not a scramble at the end of a tax period," said Mr. Selvam, CEO & Founder of XYRA AI.The accreditation comes as the UAE prepares for mandatory e-invoicing under Ministerial Decisions No. 243 and 244 of 2025. Businesses with revenue of AED 50 million or more go live on 1 January 2027, followed by all other in-scope businesses on 1 July 2027 and government entities on 1 October 2027. XYRA prepares invoice data for the PINT AE format and connects to the customer's Accredited Service Provider (ASP), which validates the invoices and exchanges them over the Peppol network.XYRA runs on web, Android, iOS, Huawei and Windows desktop, with customer data hosted in the UAE. Businesses can start free at thexyra with no credit card, and can move from any platform with free migration. #justaskxyraAbout XYRA AIXYRA AI is a Dubai-based software company building an AI-powered accounting and finance platform for businesses in the United Arab Emirates. Founded and launched in Dubai in 2026, XYRA offers seven products on one shared ledger: XYRA Books, XYRA Inventory, XYRA Expenses, XYRA Payroll, XYRA CFO, XYRA Legal Docs and XYRA E-Sign, available together as XYRA One. Ask XYRA, an AI assistant, works across them. Customer data is hosted in the UAE, and XYRA holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 22301:2019 certifications. XYRA has its office at Innovation One, DIFC, Dubai. Learn more at thexyra.Notes to editorsThe FTA publishes the Tax Accounting Software Register (TASR) at . Each entry shows the vendor, software name, version and validity.Under the FTA's conditions for listing, a TASR listing does not constitute an endorsement or sponsorship of the software by the FTA.FTA accreditation as Tax Accounting Software is separate from accreditation as an e-invoicing Accredited Service Provider (ASP). XYRA is not an ASP; it connects to the customer's ASP.

Marichelvam Rajaguru

XYRA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

+971559861141 ext.

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XYRA AI Accredited by the UAE Federal Tax Authority as Tax Accounting Software News Provided By XYRA AI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED November 17, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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