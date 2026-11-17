Text-to-Pay technology helps businesses streamline transactions and improve customer experience across travel, commerce, and service industries.

PayToMe helps support customer engagement, digital commerce, payments, and global business operations through one connected platform.

Businesses use PayToMe to automate customer engagement, payments, invoicing, and commerce workflows during seasonal and year-round sales activities.

PayToMe helps businesses automate commerce operations, customer engagement, and payments to support growth and operational efficiency.

PayToMe is an AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform supporting payments, embedded finance, workflow automation, customer onboarding, and digital business operations.

AI-native platform helps businesses automate payments, customer onboarding, workflow management and commerce operations through one connected infrastructure.

- PayToMe

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PayToMe, an AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform, today announced continued expansion of its intelligent commerce capabilities designed to help businesses automate customer onboarding, payments, workflow management, customer engagement, invoicing, verification, and digital operations through one connected experience.

As organizations increasingly seek to improve efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and enhance customer experiences, many businesses are rethinking how they manage payments, customer communications, onboarding, compliance, workflow automation, and commerce operations.

Rather than operating multiple disconnected software solutions, businesses are increasingly looking for integrated platforms that help simplify workflows while supporting growth, automation, and customer engagement.

"AI, payments, commerce and customer engagement are no longer separate systems. PayToMe helps businesses bring these functions together through one connected platform designed to simplify operations, improve customer experiences and support growth."

The Convergence of AI Commerce and Financial Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence, embedded finance, customer engagement, and workflow automation are increasingly becoming interconnected parts of modern business operations.

Organizations are adopting technologies that support:

AI-powered commerce

Embedded finance

Customer onboarding

Workflow automation

Intelligent invoicing

Customer verification

Digital payments

Customer engagement

Commerce operations

Real-time transactions

Text-to-Pay capabilities

As customer expectations continue to evolve, businesses increasingly require solutions that connect these functions into a more seamless and scalable operating model.

One Platform, Multiple Business Functions

PayToMe combines traditionally separate business functions into a connected infrastructure layer designed to support growth and operational efficiency.

Capabilities include:

Payments

Customer onboarding

Customer verification

Intelligent invoicing

Workflow automation

Customer engagement

Digital commerce

Text-to-Pay

Transaction management

Compliance support

Built on technologies and services from AWS, Stripe, IBM, and Plaid, the platform helps businesses simplify complex operational tasks while supporting secure and scalable customer experiences.

Supporting Commerce Across Multiple Industries

PayToMe supports organizations across a broad range of industries, including:

Financial services

Retail and e-commerce

Travel and hospitality

Logistics and shipping

Storage and relocation

Business services

Professional services

The platform's flexible infrastructure allows businesses to modernize workflows, automate repetitive processes, and improve customer interactions through one connected environment.

Powering Real-World Commerce

PayToMe's technology helps support commerce workflows across shopping, payments, shipping, travel, logistics, storage, customer engagement, and digital business operations.

Applications built on the platform support use cases including U.S. shopping and package consolidation, travel and luggage logistics, storage coordination, invoicing, customer onboarding, payment automation, and business workflow management.

By connecting commerce activities with financial infrastructure, businesses can create more integrated customer experiences while reducing operational friction.

Beyond Payments

While payments remain an important component of business operations, organizations increasingly need technology that connects customer acquisition, onboarding, engagement, transactions, fulfillment, and ongoing customer relationships.

PayToMe helps businesses unify these functions through connected AI-native infrastructure that simplifies operations, improves customer experiences, and supports scalable growth across multiple industries.

"AI is transforming how businesses engage customers, automate operations, and deliver services," said Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe. "PayToMe helps organizations connect payments, onboarding, customer engagement, workflow automation, and commerce operations through one intelligent platform designed to improve efficiency and support growth."

Get Started

Businesses can automate payments, customer onboarding, invoicing, workflow management, customer engagement, and digital commerce operations through one connected platform. Learn more or create a free account at

About PayToMe

PayToMe is an AI-native commerce and financial infrastructure platform powering payments, customer onboarding, customer verification, intelligent invoicing, workflow automation, customer engagement, embedded finance, and digital business operations. Built on technologies from AWS, Stripe, IBM, and Plaid, PayToMe helps organizations automate workflows, improve customer experiences, and accelerate growth through connected AI-powered commerce infrastructure. Through its ecosystem, PayToMe helps support shopping, commerce, payments, travel, shipping, logistics, storage, and digital business operations across multiple industries. Learn more or create a free account at

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PayToMe Powers AI Commerce, Embedded Finance and Digital Business Operations Across Multiple Industries News Provided By PayToMe November 17, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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