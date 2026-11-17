Holland Injury Law, LLC wants to see safer roads in Missouri as serious motorcycle accidents rise in the state.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Personal injury law firm Holland Injury Law, LLC is launching a campaign to promote road safety and legal awareness following a rise in motorcycle crash incidents in the St. Louis and Missouri region. The firm believes additional education will improve safety and outcomes for all stakeholders.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recently found that over 80% of motorcycle crashes result in injury or death. Fatalities have risen in the state since it revised its helmet-wearing laws in 2020.

The biggest danger to motorcyclists comes from other vehicles. Congested roadways like I-64, I-70, and I-270 are good examples of dangerous situations for riders.

A spokesperson from Holland Injury Law said the following:

“Riders are generally considered to be vulnerable road users because they have minimal protection in the event of a collision. While helmets provide some benefits, many injuries are disabling or fatal and can involve broken bones, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and internal hemorrhages. It's critical that riders who have been victims of accidents in these ways get proper representation to ensure a fair future if they were hit by a distracted driver or for reasons that weren't their fault.”

Holland Injury Law is particularly focused on raising awareness of what occurs after a motorcycle collision. Such incidents are often more challenging to prove than conventional cases, and some jurors can be biased against motorcyclists. Insurers can also sometimes look for ways to make the rider appear at fault.

Even if riders are partly at fault in a claim, they can sometimes recover a share of the damages under Missouri negligence laws, which operate under a comparative scheme. This means that failing to wear a helmet or take other safety precautions does not automatically bar a claim.

Holland Injury Law can work with riders to document what happened at the scene, collect their medical reports, and secure their helmet and gear to provide further evidence of what occurred during the incident.

For more information about Holland Injury Law, LLC use the contact details below:

William K. Holland

Holland Injury Law, LLC

+1 314-888-7888

email us here

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Holland Injury Law Urges Road Safety and Legal Awareness as Motorcycle Crashes Rise Across St. Louis and Missouri News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 17, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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