The median sales price for all property types rose 2.9% year-over-year to $700,000. Closed sales dipped 5.3% to 4,358.

All-property median sales price rises 2.9% to $700,000, while homes for sale climb 6.6% year-over-year

- Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEOFARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers across the New York Metro Area had more homes to choose from in October, and sellers continued to see strong prices, according to the latest Housing Market Insights from OneKeyMLS. The median sales price for all property types rose 2.9% year-over-year to $700,000. Closed sales dipped 5.3% to 4,358.Single-family homes led price growth. Their median sales price rose 4.7% to $775,000, and new listings increased 3.5% to 4,236. Sellers received 99.2% of their original list price on average. Single-family closed sales fell 6.1% to 3,216.Condos posted the largest price gain of any category, with the median sales price up 6.2% to $560,000. Condo inventory jumped 19.3% to 2,769 units, which pushed months' supply to 5.3, up from 4.4 a year ago. Condo closed sales declined 10.4% to 561.Co-ops were the month's bright spot for activity. Closed sales rose 5.3% to 581, and pending sales climbed 1.4% to 593. The median sales price held steady at $299,000.Total homes for sale reached 17,462 in October, giving buyers the deepest selection the region has seen in some time.Sellers received 98.7% of their original list price on average in October, a sign that well-priced homes are still drawing strong offers."October shows a market that's finding its balance," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. "Buyers have more choices than they've had in a while, and pricing remains resilient across our footprint. That combination creates real opportunity for our members and their clients heading into the winter months."Nationally, existing home sales rose 1.5% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.99 million in September, down 2.2% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of REALTORS. The national median existing home price rose 1.3% to $417,500, the 39th consecutive month of year-over-year gains. Unsold inventory stood at a 4.8-month supply.For more local market data, visit .OneKeyMLS is the largest MLS in the New York Metro Area, serving real estate professionals across 11 counties: Bronx, Dutchess, Manhattan (New York County), Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, and Westchester.

Richard Washington

OneKey MLS

+1 516-736-7846

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Home Prices Hold Strong as Inventory Grows Across the New York Metro Region in October News Provided By OneKey MLS November 17, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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