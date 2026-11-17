Somewhere in your archive is a file nobody can open. Preservica is the data archiving platform that keeps your records usable in the tools you use today.

Building on a year of AI innovation, Preservica is targeting regulated industries that need archived records to be usable, not just stored

- Mike Quinn, CEO, PreservicaBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Preservica, the data archiving platform that keeps records usable, today announced the company is expanding its focus to help enterprises in regulated industries address increasingly complex data archiving challenges. By combining digital preservation with built-in AI, the company is addressing a longstanding challenge for enterprises that retain records for decades but eventually lose the ability to find, open, or trust them. Its latest innovation, AI-powered natural language search, is now in preview with early access customers, making archived records easier to find using everyday language.Traditional archiving tools keep the file, not the ability to use it. As formats age and systems are retired, archived records slip out of reach. The result is a dark archive: kept, but no longer possible to open, find, or prove. The problem is widespread. In a 2026 BARC study of 225 data, analytics, and AI leaders, 70% said less than half of their organization's unstructured data is discoverable and usable for analytics or AI. (1)Preservica closes that gap. Its platform, powered by Active Digital Preservation TM, keeps records in current formats with the originals retained, checks their integrity, and logs every preservation action, so data keeps working, even without the old systems.Data archiving challenges for regulated industriesAcross construction, energy, manufacturing, transportation, and financial services, teams face the same problem from different directions:.IT pays to keep legacy systems running just to reach the records inside them..Legal and compliance must answer litigation, discovery, and regulatory requests, but older records are hard to locate, retrieve, and verify..Engineering needs design files from older systems that may no longer open after platform migrations..Records management loses institutional knowledge when experienced employees leave, making records harder to find and interpret.“Enterprises have always stored their data. The challenge now is being able to find and use archived records on demand,” said Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica.“A bridge, a power plant or a rail line can stay in service for generations, but the software behind its drawings and inspection footage will be replaced many times over. Those records still have to stand up to auditors and regulators, inform new projects, and feed the AI tools companies are betting on. The next generation of archiving has to keep records working for as long as the business needs them, and that's what we're building.”A year of AI investment: putting the archive to workUsable records and useful AI depend on each other. AI can only work with records it can open, read, and trust, and AI built into the archive makes those records faster to find and easier to use..Ask in plain language, get the real record. AI-powered natural language search, now in preview with early access customers ahead of general release in early 2027, lets users query the archive in their own words. Results respect existing permissions and every result is an actual record, not AI-generated text..Give AI files it can trust. Because Preservica keeps records in current formats and checks their integrity, they stay ready for the AI tools teams are rolling out at speed, including Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Gemini, among others. Preservica's own AI runs inside the platform, and records are never used to train models..Turn scans and recordings into searchable knowledge. Built-in AI capabilities for PII detection, OCR, AV transcription, and metadata quality control launched earlier this year, followed by AI Editions that help teams process backlogs up to four times faster.Proven in regulated industriesA global construction and engineering firm used Preservica to consolidate long-term records from 11 business units across SharePoint, cloud storage, and file shares. A single search now surfaces records from across the estate, and the firm is building AI integration to query past projects by geography, specifications, and precedent.This experience reflects a broader shift in how organizations see their archives: less as a compliance cost, more as a source of knowledge for the business and for AI.“At AIIM, we believe great information powers great organizations, but only if that information can still be found, used, and trusted years from now,” said Tori Miller Liu, President and CEO of the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM).“Data archiving and digital preservation is more than compliance. It's an investment in the high-quality information every organization needs to succeed with AI and achieve better business outcomes.”To support its focus on enterprise data archiving, Preservica expects to grow its go-to-market team by more than 10% in 2027.FAQQ: In our opinion, how does Preservica fit into the data archiving solutions (DAS) space?A: Preservica has been named in the 2026 GartnerMarket Guide for Data Archiving Solutions (DAS) as a Representative Vendor in Digital Preservation.Data archiving is becoming the control point for data that has left production but for which context, policy compliance and access must still be retained. As modernization and retention pressures grow, heads of I&O need archives that reduce live system burden without creating new dependency risk.Q: What is the difference between data archiving and digital preservation?A: Data archiving is the process of retaining information for long-term storage, compliance, or future reference. Digital preservation goes beyond storing files. It keeps them readable as formats age, checks they stay intact, and records their history, so they can still be opened and trusted, even after the software that created them is gone. Preservica combines the two, adding Active Digital PreservationTM to data archiving so records stay usable, not just stored.(1)Note: Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications (for Preservica)

+1 781-964-3536

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Preservica Expands into the Enterprise Market with AI-Powered Data Archiving Platform News Provided By Preservica November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.