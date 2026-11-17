Dr. Gregory Reaman accepting the 2026 Rosen Award in New York City, November

Dr. Gregory Reaman with Children's Cancer Cause Board Chair Adam Rosen and CEO Steve Wosahla

Pediatric oncologist recognized for leadership in childhood cancer research, drug development, and patient advocacy.

- Dr. Gregory Reaman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Children's Cancer Cause presented Gregory Reaman, MD, with the 2026 Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award, honoring his decades of leadership in advancing pediatric cancer research and patient care.

Established in 2016, the Rosen Award honors individuals whose contributions to childhood cancer policy, advocacy, and research address the unique challenges facing young patients, their families, and survivors. It honors the legacy of Leonard M. Rosen, a founding board member and former chair of Children's Cancer Cause.

“Dr. Reaman is an internationally renowned pediatric oncologist and a true leader and innovator in childhood cancer research and patient care,” said Adam L. Rosen, chair of the Children's Cancer Cause board of directors, who presented the award named after his late father at the nonprofit's annual fundraising event on November 5 in New York City.“We're so grateful to Dr. Reaman for his constant and accessible mentorship to parents and patient advocates. We've learned so much from him about the complexities of new drug development and childhood cancer survivorship.”

Dr. Reaman's career spans clinical care, cooperative research, federal regulatory leadership, and pioneering efforts to improve pediatric cancer data sharing. He was founding chair of the Children's Oncology Group (COG).. A specialist in acute leukemia and drug development, he has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications and and served as the Executive Director of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's National Hospital for 18 years and is professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine.

Dr. Reaman later served as Associate Director for Pediatric Oncology in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Oncology Center of Excellence and Associate Director for Pediatrics in its Office of Oncologic Diseases. Most recently, he served as Scientific Director of the National Cancer Institute's Childhood Cancer Data Initiative (CCDI) prior to his recent retirement and continues to serve as a Special Volunteer as Advisor for Clinical Translation to the CCDI, a collaborative effort to expand data sharing and help researchers learn from every child with cancer.

“I am always in awe of families who can turn such a negative experience into something so powerful that it creates a movement,” said Dr. Reaman.“It's inspiring to work with advocates and to see what's been accomplished through legislative initiatives that have directly impacted cancer research and drug development for childhood cancer.”

A member of the Children's Cancer Cause board for more than five years, Dr. Reaman's recognition reflects both his scientific leadership and his longstanding commitment to the families affected by childhood cancer and the country's more than 521,000 childhood cancer survivors.

Learn more about the award and past recipients at childrenscancercause/rosen-award.

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Founded in 1999, Children's Cancer Cause is a leading national advocacy organization dedicated to creating a brighter future for children with cancer, survivors, and their families. Children's Cancer Cause promotes policies and programs that aim to accelerate the development of safer, more effective cancer therapies for children and better address the unique needs and lifelong health challenges experienced by childhood cancer survivors and their families.

Steve Wosahla

Children's Cancer Cause

+1 202-552-7392

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Children's Cancer Cause Honors Dr. Gregory Reaman with 2026 Rosen Award News Provided By Children's Cancer Cause November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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