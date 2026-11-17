MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BUFFALO, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sonwil Logistics, a US-based transportation and logistics provider, has selected Coneksion, a provider of turnkey data connectivity solutions for global logistics and supply chains, to expand its connectivity with shippers using SAP Business Network for Logistics (SAP BN4L).

The technology partnership strengthens Sonwil's ability to work with US-based shippers that already use SAP BN4L or are transitioning their transportation processes to the platform.

Coneksion provides a connectivity solution that enables data exchange between Sonwil and SAP BN4L-based shipper environments. Powered by the Coneksion® RAPIDS Common Carrier Layer (CCL), the solution creates a reusable connectivity foundation that can support multiple shipper relationships without requiring a separate integration project for each customer.

For shippers, this makes it easier to include Sonwil in their digitally connected carrier network, supporting closer collaboration and more streamlined transportation data exchange through SAP BN4L.

“With Coneksion, Sonwil is ready to work with shippers using SAP Business Network for Logistics, giving us a scalable way to support both existing and future customer relationships,” said Gregory Nowicki, Director of Logistics Technology at Sonwil Logistics.

“We are pleased to support Sonwil with our technology-agnostic, turnkey connectivity solution, making Sonwil's services accessible to US-based shippers operating within the SAP Business Network for Logistics ecosystem,” said Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Coneksion.

The implementation creates a repeatable model for SAP BN4L road-carrier connectivity in the US market and strengthens Sonwil's position as a digitally connected carrier for SAP-based shippers.

Andrei Radchenko

coneksion®

+358 20 7352084

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Sonwil Selects Coneksion to Expand SAP Business Network for Logistics Connectivity News Provided By Andrei Radchenko, coneksion® November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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