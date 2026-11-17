Auto Claim Specialists Warns That Understated Vehicle Values and Excessive Salvage Deductions May Leave Oklahoma Drivers With Less Money Than They Deserve

- Robert McDorman (Auto Claim Specialists)FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oklahoma vehicle owners whose automobiles have been declared total losses may have more to consider than whether their vehicles can be safely repaired. Even when an insurance company's decision to total a vehicle is justified, inaccurate valuations or excessive salvage deductions can leave consumers with less money in their pockets than they deserve.That risk is especially relevant following a change in Oklahoma law that took effect November 1, 2026. Senate Bill 1920 amended Oklahoma Statute Title 47, Section 1111, increasing the applicable salvage-title threshold from 60 percent to 70 percent of a vehicle's fair market value. Under the revised law, vehicles with qualifying repair costs between 60 and 70 percent of their fair market value may no longer be required to receive a salvage title, giving Oklahoma owners more options for keeping and repairing their vehicles.For Oklahoma drivers dealing with hail damage, the new law raises important questions about their options and the fairness of their insurance settlements. Robert L. McDorman, president and founder of Auto Claim Specialists, stresses that understanding how insurers make total-loss decisions and calculate settlements can make a significant difference in how much money consumers ultimately receive."Just because an insurance carrier declares a vehicle a total loss does not necessarily mean that vehicle cannot be safely repaired," McDorman says. "There is a significant difference between a vehicle that is truly beyond safe repair and a vehicle that an insurance carrier determines is not economically advantageous to repair. When the numbers used to make those decisions are inaccurate, consumers could end up losing thousands of dollars they rightfully deserve."Oklahoma's new threshold focuses on how much it would cost to safely repair a vehicle compared to its fair market value, but insurance companies can still declare vehicles total losses based on the terms of the policy and factors such as repair costs, actual cash value (ACV) and salvage value. That's why it's so important for consumers to understand what their policies cover, how their vehicles are valued and whether the settlement they're being offered truly reflects what they're entitled to receive.Even when an insurance company is justified in declaring a vehicle a total loss, that doesn't necessarily mean the settlement offer is fair.“The vehicle's pre-loss Actual Cash Value is the starting point for determining what the insurance carrier owes,” McDorman explains.“If that value is too low, consumers could already be losing money before the settlement is even calculated. And if they choose to keep their vehicle, an excessive salvage deduction can take even more money out of their pockets. That's why both values need to be accurate, backed by reliable evidence and open to independent review.”This is especially important for vehicles damaged by hail. Unlike a serious collision that can affect a vehicle's structure or safety systems, hail damage is often largely cosmetic. A car covered in dents may still run perfectly well, even if the insurance company decides it would cost too much to repair. Depending on the severity of the damage and the owner's needs, repairing the vehicle or simply keeping it with a few dents may make more financial sense than replacing it altogether.According to McDorman, Auto Claim Specialists has found cases where insurance companies valued vehicles at approximately 24 percent less than independent appraisals determined they were worth before the damage occurred. ACS has also identified concerns with salvage values for hail-damaged vehicles being calculated at rates roughly 10 percentage points higher than those for comparable collision-damaged vehicles. While hail-damaged cars may legitimately be worth more after a loss because they're often still in good working condition, those values need to reflect actual market conditions, rather than assumptions. Otherwise, consumers could find themselves losing money on both ends of the settlement – receiving too little for what their vehicle was worth before the damage and having too much deducted for keeping it afterward.The financial impact can be significant. Based on Auto Claim Specialists' experience handling disputed total-loss claims, consumers who gave up their vehicles received an average of $4,300 more after ACS challenged the original valuations. For those who chose to keep their vehicles, ACS secured an average increase of $6,600 by reviewing both the vehicle's pre-loss value and the amount deducted for its salvage value. While every claim is different and results are not guaranteed, these figures demonstrate just how much money can be at stake when vehicle valuations are inaccurate.Oklahoma's higher threshold may also give collision repair shops more opportunities to help customers keep and repair vehicles that might previously have faced salvage-title requirements; however, McDorman stresses that making the right repair-or-replace decision starts with accurate vehicle valuations. Repair professionals can play an important role by developing thorough repair plans that follow manufacturer procedures and helping customers recognize when an insurance company's numbers deserve a closer look. When those figures are disputed, an independent appraisal may help resolve the disagreement, depending on the terms of the insurance policy."Collision repair professionals are in a unique position because they understand what is actually required to return a damaged vehicle to its pre-loss condition safely," McDorman states. "When a vehicle can be safely repaired, the consumer should have accurate information about that option. The insurance carrier's initial valuation should not be the final word when there is a legitimate dispute over the numbers."McDorman recommends that consumers seek independent guidance before accepting a total-loss settlement, particularly when they disagree with the insurer's valuation or want to explore options for retaining their vehicle.“It's your vehicle and your insurance policy,” he emphasizes.“Consumers should never assume the insurance carrier's initial recommendation represents every option available to them. The carrier determines its position under the policy, but the insured has the right to question the valuation, obtain independent advice, and understand the financial consequences before deciding whether to repair, retain or replace the vehicle.”McDorman also encourages Oklahoma drivers whose vehicles were previously declared total losses to take another look at their settlements, especially if they kept a hail-damaged vehicle and suspect the insurance company deducted too much for its salvage value. Understanding what their vehicle was worth before the damage, how much was deducted for keeping it and how the final settlement was calculated can help consumers determine whether they received the money they deserved.Although Oklahoma's new 70 percent threshold does not apply retroactively, that doesn't necessarily mean consumers have no options when it comes to questioning an earlier settlement. Depending on the terms of their insurance policy and other applicable limitations, they may still be able to challenge an inaccurate vehicle valuation or excessive salvage deduction. Some policies include a Right of Appraisal, which provides a process for independent appraisers to help resolve disputes over a vehicle's value.“Just because you've already accepted a total-loss settlement doesn't necessarily mean you've run out of options,” McDorman explains.“Every situation is different, and whether you can challenge an earlier settlement depends on your insurance policy, applicable legal deadlines, any agreements you've signed and the details of your claim. But if you believe you were paid less than you deserved, it's worth finding out whether you still have options.”Auto Claim Specialists offers free total-loss settlement reviews to help vehicle owners understand how their settlements were calculated, identify potential problems and determine what options may be available.“We never charge a potential client to review their settlement and explain their options,” McDorman says.“At Auto Claim Specialists, you never pay for promises – you only pay us for results.”While Oklahoma's new law puts a spotlight on these concerns, the potential for inaccurate vehicle valuations and unfair settlements extends far beyond state lines. Salvage-title requirements and insurance policies vary from state to state, but consumers everywhere deserve to know what their vehicles are worth, understand their rights and feel confident they're receiving the compensation they're owed.“Fair settlements start with knowing what your vehicle is worth and being willing to question the numbers,” McDorman stresses.“Whether you want to repair your vehicle, keep it after a total loss or replace it altogether, you deserve to understand your options and receive every dollar you're entitled to. At the end of the day, knowing you've been treated fairly doesn't just protect your wallet – it gives you peace of mind.”###Auto Claim Specialists is a national public insurance adjuster agency dedicated to ensuring consumers receive a fair settlement on their auto claims. Founded in 2017 by consumer advocate Robert McDorman (“Ask the Expert”), Auto Claim Specialists seeks to hold insurers accountable for fully indemnifying their policyholders for damages suffered by establishing the true value of losses. For more information or to request a no-charge settlement evaluation, visit autoclaimspecialists or call 817-756-5482.Robert L. McDorman | Texas Public Insurance Adjuster License #2082754

Robert McDorman

Auto Claim Specialists

+1 817-756-5482

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Oklahoma's New 70% Salvage Threshold Highlights Need for Accurate Hail-Damage Total-Loss Valuations News Provided By Vehicle Value Analysis November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Law



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