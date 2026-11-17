Hank Svec, Ph.D., retired psychologist and creator of AskHank

Grounded in 30 years of psychological experience and hosted on private servers, askhank offers a zero-login alternative to foreign AI chatbots.

- Henry SvecBLENHEIM, ON, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask Hank today announced the launch of askhank, a dedicated, privacy-first online portal created to give residents and workers across the Northwest Territories an immediate, anonymous place to go to relieve everyday personal pressure.Across a territory of nearly 46,000 residents-spanning Yellowknife, regional hubs, remote communities, and rotational mine sites-personal stress rarely follows standard business hours. While formal Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and clinical services remain essential for professional counselling, many individuals hesitate to reach out early, turning instead to US-based consumer AI chatbots late at night. Those platforms typically require account registration, track user behaviour, and route sensitive personal conversations to foreign cloud servers.Created by Dr. Hank J. Svec and grounded in his 30 years of experience as a psychologist (now retired), askhank provides a Canadian, private-server alternative designed specifically as an upstream, non-clinical sounding board:.100% Anonymous Access: Users open askhank directly in any browser with zero accounts, zero logins, zero intake forms, and zero push notifications..Canadian Data Sovereignty: Conversations remain strictly isolated on private servers and are never routed to third-party AI providers or foreign cloud networks..Complements Existing EAPs: Acts as an everyday pressure valve that helps individuals organize their thoughts early without overlapping clinical care or requiring employer IT integration..Proven Self-Directed Trust: Across Canada, Ask Hank has recorded more than 600,000 platform opens, 6 million video clip views, and 5,000 sustained organic monthly opens-with 35% of anonymous users voluntarily returning to the same URL within 30 days without a single reminder or notification."When personal pressure builds up-whether from rotational shift work, isolation, or everyday life-people do not want a login screen or a foreign chatbot profiling their data," said Dr. Hank J. Svec, Creator of Ask Hank. "They just want a quiet, private place to go where they can think clearly. askhank is built to be that immediate, no-barrier door for northern communities and workplaces."Employers, community organizations, and individuals across the Northwest Territories can access the portal immediately at at no cost and with no registration required.About Ask HankAsk Hank is a Canadian-built behavioural reasoning layer created by Dr. Hank J. Svec, drawing on 30 years of practice as a psychologist (now retired). Designed as a private, non-clinical place to go for relieving personal pressure, Ask Hank operates on private servers with zero user tracking or third-party AI routing. For more information, visit or .Dr. Hank J. SvecAsk Hank...519-437-1956Visit us on social media:LinkedIn:

Henry Svec

AskHank Corp

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Canadian-Built Ask Hank Launches Dedicated NWT Portal for Anonymous Personal Pressure Relief News Provided By Ask Hank November 17, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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